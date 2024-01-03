Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Slaps Samarth Jurel– Will He Face Eviction for Physical Violence?

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Slaps Samarth Jurel: In a sensational turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar has left viewers in shock after slapping fellow contestant Samarth Jurel during a heated altercation. The latest promo shared on Colors TV's Instagram has sparked a debate on whether Abhishek will face eviction for resorting to physical violence. Let's delve into the details of the incident and explore the potential consequences for the Udaariyaan actor.

Abhishek Kumar vs Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Feud

The ongoing feud between Abhishek Kumar and the duo Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel has been a recurring theme in the Bigg Boss 17 house. In the latest episode, Isha and Samarth took the jibes a step further by mocking Abhishek over his mental health issues, provoking him on multiple occasions.

The promo unveils a heated argument between the trio. The verbal exchange between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar escalated, with Isha calling him names like 'mental bhopu' and Abhishek retaliating by addressing their past relationship and accusing Isha of leaving him due to his mental health. The argument took a personal turn, involving family members and intensifying the already charged atmosphere in the house. Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, and others witness the shocking incident in disbelief

Bigg Boss's Strict Policy

Physical violence is strictly prohibited in the Bigg Boss house, and previous contestants have faced eviction for crossing this line. Abhishek Kumar's fate now hangs in the balance as viewers await to see whether Bigg Boss will enforce its no-tolerance policy and evict him from the show.

Samarth's Revelations

Following the altercation, Samarth revealed to Munawar Faruqui that Abhishek was undergoing treatment for his mental condition in Chandigarh, shedding light on the potential reasons behind the actor's reactions.

Celebrity Support for Abhishek

In the aftermath of the incident, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh expressed empathy for Abhishek, and TV actor Kamya Punjabi condemned the use of derogatory terms and manipulative strategies by fellow contestants.

As Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate audiences, the recent physical altercation between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel has added an unexpected twist to the drama. With the looming threat of eviction for Abhishek, the housemates and viewers alike are left wondering about the consequences that will unfold in the coming episodes. The grand finale on January 29, 2024, promises to be an intense conclusion to a season filled with controversy and confrontation on Colors TV.