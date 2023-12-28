Upcoming New Bollywood Movies Releasing in January 2024

‘Fighter’ (January 25, 2024)

"Fighter" is a highly anticipated Bollywood film starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, set to release on January 25. With an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, this action-packed movie is expected to be a box-office juggernaut. The stellar cast and the intriguing storyline have generated significant buzz, making it a must-watch for fans of Indian cinema.

‘Merry Christmas’ (January 12, 2024)

"Merry Christmas," slated for release on January 12, features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, and Sanjay Kapoor. This film, with a budget of approximately Rs 60 crore, promises to be a festive treat for audiences. The mix of talented actors and a compelling narrative adds an extra layer of excitement to this Christmas release.

‘Main Atal Hoon’ (January 19, 2024)

"Main Atal Hoon" is a unique film set to hit theaters on January 19, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Benedict Garrett. While the budget details are not available, the film has created intrigue with its unconventional storyline and the presence of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances.

Tauba Tera Jalwa (January 5, 2024)

"Tauba Tera Jalwa," releasing on January 5, boasts a star-studded cast including Jatin Khurana, Ameesha Patel, Angela Krislinzki, and Rajesh Sharma. With an estimated budget ranging from Rs 30 to 50 crore, this film promises to offer a mix of entertainment, drama, and romance, making it a potentially successful venture.

Ruslaan (January 12, 2024)

"Ruslaan," hitting theaters on January 12, stars Jagapathi Babu and Aayush Sharma. With a budget ranging from Rs 25 to 30 crore, the film aims to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and the performances of the lead actors.

The Diplomat (January 11, 2024)

"The Diplomat," scheduled for release on January 11, stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb. With a budget of around Rs 35 crore, this film is likely to be a gripping political thriller, given John Abraham's track record in such roles. The movie is anticipated to deliver a compelling narrative with a mix of suspense and action.