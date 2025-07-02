Bigg Boss 19: UAE’s Viral AI Doll Habubu to Enter as First-Ever Non-Human Contestant

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for a sensational season this August 2025, and this time, it’s making global headlines with a historic twist. For the first time in the history of Indian reality television, a non-human contestant—an AI robot doll named Habubu—is set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Developed by UAE-based company IFCM, Habubu is more than just a technological marvel—she’s already a viral cultural icon across the Middle East and is now set to take South Asia by storm.

Who Is Habubu?

Habubu is an emotionally intelligent, conversational AI doll developed in the UAE. Programmed with advanced emotional processing, she can speak seven languages, including Hindi, making her a strong fit for the drama-heavy, dialogue-driven format of Bigg Boss.

What sets Habubu apart is her blend of traditional aesthetics and futuristic design. With large expressive eyes, a signature golden mask, and a black hijab, she embodies Emirati culture while functioning as a next-gen AI companion. She’s not just a passive presence either—Habubu can bond emotionally, perform household tasks, form social connections, and yes, even fall in love.

Why Her Entry Is a Big Deal

According to reports, IFCM—who previously managed Bigg Boss 16’s fan-favorite Abdu Rozik—is also backing Habubu’s participation. The AI doll has already taken social media by storm across the UAE, where she is considered a unique bridge between culture and innovation. She even has her own product line, including perfumes, jewelry, and collector's edition dolls.

Bigg Boss is known for pushing boundaries, but Season 19’s inclusion of an AI contestant takes things to a whole new level. While the show’s reported theme “Rewind” hints at nostalgic Bigg Boss elements from past seasons, Habubu’s entry is anything but retro.

What to Expect in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, 2025, with Salman Khan opening the season as host before other celebrity hosts step in mid-run. This year’s lineup is expected to feature 17 contestants in total — 16 human participants and 1 AI entrant, Habubu.

To maintain fairness, Habubu has reportedly been specially reprogrammed so that her advanced AI abilities don’t overshadow the human contestants. Instead, she will function as an interactive, emotionally intelligent player, adding novelty and unpredictability without compromising the competitive balance.

With the “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme, viewers can expect high-voltage debates, alliances, and weekly twists, making Season 19 one of the most dynamic editions in Bigg Boss history.

UAE’s Global Tech Leap in Entertainment

For the UAE, Habubu’s participation is more than a PR stunt—it reflects the country’s ambition to lead globally in AI and robotics. With events like GITEX and World AI Summit already highlighting the UAE’s innovation leadership, Habubu entering Bigg Boss expands that narrative into the realm of pop culture and mass entertainment.

This bold move is expected to boost cross-cultural interest, tech curiosity, and viewership across both Indian and Middle Eastern audiences.

Other Expected Contestants

The official Bigg Boss 19 contestants list is finally here, and it features a powerful mix of TV stars, digital influencers, and entertainers. This year’s lineup is designed to maximize drama, strategy, and audience engagement.

Here are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 19 (2025):

Gaurav Khanna – Popular TV actor, best known for his role in Anupamaa.

Baseer Bob (Baseer Ali) – Reality TV star and MTV personality.

Payal Gaming – One of India’s leading female gaming influencers.

Nayandeep Rakshit – Entertainment journalist and host.

Shafaq Naaz – Television actress, known for her roles in Mahabharat and Chidiya Ghar.

Ashnoor Kaur – Young TV and digital star with a massive following.

Awez Darbar – Famous choreographer and content creator.

Nagma Mirajkar – Social media sensation and lifestyle influencer.

Hunar Hali – Television actress with notable roles in daily soaps.

Siwet Tomar – Rising star in the modeling and acting space.

Bigg boss 19 full contestant List 2025

This confirmed list highlights a blend of celebrities from television, gaming, and social media, ensuring a balanced mix of popularity and fresh drama.

With Habubu (AI contestant) also joining the house, Season 19 is already set apart as the most innovative and experimental edition in the show’s history.

