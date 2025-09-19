Bigg Boss 19 Week 4 Voting: How to Save Nehal, Ashnoor, Baseer, Pranit & Abhishek from Elimination

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has only intensified as the show enters its fourth week. Following an unpredictable nomination twist, five contestants—Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Abhishek Bajaj—have found themselves in danger of eviction. With fan wars heating up on social media, the spotlight now shifts to the voting process that will decide their fate.

Who is Nominated in Bigg Boss 19 Week 4?

This week, Bigg Boss added a surprising twist to the nomination task. Instead of voting to nominate, housemates were asked to save two fellow contestants. As a result, some contestants ended up with little or no support. Eventually, Nehal, Ashnoor, Baseer, Pranit, and Abhishek landed in the bottom, making them the official nominees for elimination.

How to Vote for Bigg Boss 19 Week 4 Nominated Contestants

Voting for your favourite contestant is simple and can be done in just a few steps. Fans can participate through the JioCinema app (formerly Hotstar) as well as the official Bigg Boss 19 website.

Steps to Vote via App:

Download and install the JioCinema app (available on both Android and iOS). Register using your personal details such as name, email ID, and mobile number. Open the Bigg Boss 19 page in the app. Tap on the picture of your favourite nominated contestant. Click Submit to cast your vote.

Important Voting Rules:

Each registered user gets 99 votes per day.

Votes can be distributed among multiple contestants or given entirely to one contestant.

Voting is open on both mobile and desktop.

The voting lines will close on Friday at 10 AM.

What’s Happening Inside the House?

The nomination twist has added tension among housemates. While Nehal and Ashnoor’s popularity outside the house makes them strong contenders, Baseer, Abhishek, and Pranit are counting on their supporters to stay safe. Arguments, shifting alliances, and emotional breakdowns are already shaping the narrative this week, keeping fans glued to their screens.

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Updates

Host Salman Khan will return over the weekend to grill contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Amaal Mallik, who holds captaincy, remains safe this week.

The dynamics inside the house are shifting rapidly, with friendships being tested and rivalries intensifying.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs on Colors TV at 10 PM. The show continues to deliver high-voltage drama, with eliminations keeping the competition unpredictable.

