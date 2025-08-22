Bigg Boss 19: WWE’s The Undertaker and Boxing Icon Mike Tyson Rumored to Join Salman Khan’s Show

Rumors are swirling that two global icons may enter the Bigg Boss house this year. Reports suggest that WWE legend The Undertaker and boxing champion Mike Tyson are being considered for Bigg Boss 19. As the countdown to the new season continues, excitement is reaching new heights. Hosted once again by Salman Khan, the much-awaited reality show is set to premiere on August 24, 2025, on JioCinema and Colors TV.

Big Boss 19: The Undertaker’s Possible Wildcard Entry

According to discussions on the WWE League Discord server, Mark Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, is being considered for a wildcard entry in November 2025.

The Undertaker, who debuted in WWE in 1990, became one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling. Known for his chilling “Deadman” persona, he held seven world championships and built an astonishing 25–2 record at WrestleMania before retiring in 2020. His legendary rivalries with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar cemented his status as one of the greatest entertainers in WWE history.

If finalized, his entry into Bigg Boss would mark one of the biggest international collaborations in the show’s history.

Mike Tyson in Advanced Talks

Meanwhile, reports from The Times of India suggest that Mike Tyson is also in advanced negotiations with the Bigg Boss producers. Tyson, one of the most feared boxers of all time and a former world heavyweight champion, is expected to appear as a special guest in October 2025.

While discussions are ongoing regarding his fee, sources indicate that Tyson may stay inside the house for 7 to 10 days. Producers reportedly believe that adding a global name like Tyson will help boost the show’s appeal among international and younger audiences—a strategy that has worked in previous seasons when foreign celebrities participated.

Bigg Boss 19: Format and Confirmed Contestants

This year’s season follows a digital-first format:

New episodes will stream on JioCinema Premium first.

They will later air on Colors TV, approximately 90 minutes later.

Confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 19 include:

Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Baseer Ali

Abhishek Bajaj

Hunar Hale

Shafaq Naaz

Siwet Tomar

Khank Waghnani

Payal Dhare (Gaming Creator)

Zeeshan Quadri (Writer-Actor)

The show is expected to run for 15 weeks, with Salman Khan charging an estimated ₹120–150 crore this season, reportedly earning ₹8–10 crore per weekend episode.

Why International Stars Matter for Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss has a history of featuring international celebrities to capture wider attention. In earlier seasons, foreign entrants significantly boosted TRPs and social media buzz. Bringing in personalities like The Undertaker and Mike Tyson—both household names across the globe—would likely position Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most high-profile seasons in the franchise’s history.

While official confirmation is still awaited, the prospect of seeing The Undertaker and Mike Tyson walk into the Bigg Boss house has already electrified fans. If the reports turn out to be true, Bigg Boss 19 could become the most talked-about season yet, blending Bollywood drama, Indian celebrity culture, and international sports entertainment under one roof.

As August 24, 2025, approaches, all eyes are set on Salman Khan’s grand return and the potential entry of two of the world’s most iconic sports legends.

