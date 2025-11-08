Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj Eliminated in Shocking Twist — Here’s What Happened

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, brought high-voltage drama and an unexpected double eviction that left contestants and fans stunned. In a surprising turn of events, Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were eliminated from the show, ending their journey in the Bigg Boss house.

While early predictions suggested that Farrhana Bhatt or Ashnoor Kaur might be at risk, the actual results took everyone by surprise, sparking mixed reactions across social media.

Who Got Evicted from Bigg Boss 19 This Week?

According to multiple reports and popular Bigg Boss update account BBTak on X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri are the two contestants evicted this week.

The shocking eviction came after a special twist introduced by host Salman Khan, where Pranit More, who recently re-entered the show, was given the power to save one nominee among the bottom three. Pranit chose to save Ashnoor Kaur, which automatically sealed the fate of Neelam and Abhishek, who were then asked to leave the house.

This unexpected development not only disappointed fans but also shifted the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house.

🚨 BREAKING! SHOCKING DOUBLE EVICTION!



Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri are EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 7, 2025

Fans React to the Double Elimination

As soon as reports of Abhishek and Neelam’s eviction surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions.

Many fans expressed disbelief and disappointment, calling the evictions “unfair” and “scripted.” One user commented, “People were expecting Noor’s (Ashnoor) eviction but Abhishek’s came out of syllabus.” Another wrote, “Abhishek Bajaj’s eviction is shocking. He was one of the strongest players this season.”

Several users even alleged that the evictions were a move to “pave the way for Gaurav Khanna or Amaal Mallik” to win the season.

Nominees for the Week

The contestants nominated for elimination this week included:

Gaurav Khanna

Neelam Giri

Farrhana Bhatt

Ashnoor Kaur

Abhishek Bajaj

Voting lines for this week’s elimination were open until Friday, November 7, 10 AM, after which the final results were sealed.

Why the Double Eviction Was a Shock

The double eviction came right after major changes inside the house — Pranit More’s return to the game and Amaal Mallik’s appointment as captain. Fans had speculated that the eviction might involve Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri, based on low voting trends, but the decision took a completely different turn.

Abhishek Bajaj, who had shown strong gameplay and enjoyed solid fan support, was widely expected to survive this week. His eviction has since become one of the most-discussed moments of the season.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale and Show Extension Rumours

There were earlier reports that Bigg Boss 19 might be extended beyond its scheduled run. However, sources close to the production clarified to India Today that there are no plans to extend the season, confirming that the show will stick to its 15-week format.

“There are absolutely no plans to extend the season. While Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, we wanted to stick to the stipulated schedule,” a source told the publication.

With Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj’s eviction, Bigg Boss 19 has entered a critical phase where every twist is shaping the path to the finale. As alliances shift and rivalries intensify, fans are eager to see who among Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur will make it to the final week.

Stay tuned for the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see how the house reacts to this shocking double eviction and what surprises Salman Khan has in store.

