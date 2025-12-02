Bigg Boss 19 Finale Predictions: Who Will Win the Trophy? Netizens Back These Contestants

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 approaches on December 7, 2025, excitement across social media platforms has skyrocketed. With the show hosted by Salman Khan once again receiving strong TRP ratings and digital chatter, fans have now shifted their attention to predicting who will lift the coveted trophy.

This season has already delivered drama, rivalries, emotional moments and unexpected evictions. Now, with only a few days left until the showdown, all eyes are on the top contenders battling to become the Bigg Boss 19 winner.

Top Finalists of Bigg Boss 19

The competition has narrowed down to the strongest performers of the season. The top six contestants announced before the mid-week elimination were:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Malik

Tanya Mittal

Malti Chahar

Pranit More

Before this, the show witnessed the shocking double elimination of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, intensifying the race for the trophy.

Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Confirmed Finalist

Actor Gaurav Khanna secured his place in the finale by winning the coveted Ticket to Finale task, making him the season’s first official finalist. His consistent performance and balanced gameplay have earned him strong support from neutral viewers, who praised his calm handling of tough media questions during the press interaction episode.

Netizens Predict Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Farrhana Bhatt or Gaurav Khanna?

Farrhana Bhatt Emerges as the Fan-Favourite

According to trending polls on X (formerly Twitter), Farrhana Bhatt has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the title. Her massive fanbase has flooded social media with posts declaring her the “rightful winner” of Bigg Boss 19.

Many viewers highlighted her resilience during episodes where she faced intense criticism and group pressure from fellow contestants. Several fans believe that her ability to endure the toughest moments has made her the most deserving winner of the season.

A few popular fan sentiments included:

Viewers are calling her “the most stylish and glamorous contestant in Bigg Boss history”

Supporters stated that “if Farrhana doesn’t win, the season will lose its credibility”

Massive trending hashtags like #RisingWinnerFarrhana and #FarrhanaForTheWin

Her fashion sense, strategic gameplay and emotional durability have collectively strengthened her frontrunner status.

Amaal Malik Gains Strong Runner-Up Support

Music composer Amaal Malik is also being predicted as a top finalist and possible runner-up. Fans appreciate his honesty, straightforward communication style and strong friendships inside the house. Many social media users believe the final race will come down to Amaal vs. Gaurav.

Social Media Polls Show Divided Opinions

While online voting trends lean heavily toward Farrhana, a significant portion of the audience believes Gaurav Khanna has maintained the most consistent and dignified journey inside the house.

Some viewers argue that his mature responses, calm nature and leadership qualities make him a strong contender for the trophy.

With fan clubs aggressively supporting both Farrhana and Gaurav, the finale week remains unpredictable.

Finale Countdown Begins

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have already released the official finale promo, featuring Salman Khan announcing the finale date and teasing glimpses of the top contestants’ journeys.

The winner, however, will ultimately be decided by public votes, making the final week crucial for all remaining contestants.

As Bigg Boss 19 prepares for its grand finale, fan predictions and online polls have set the stage for a dramatic finish. Whether Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, or Amaal Malik walks away with the trophy remains to be seen—but one thing is certain: the season’s conclusion will be one of the most closely followed finales in recent years.

Stay tuned for the official results on December 7, 2025.

