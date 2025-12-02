Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Shehbaz Badesha Evicted Days Before Finale as Shehnaaz Gill’s Emotional Message Goes Viral

In a dramatic turn of events just before the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Shehbaz Badesha was unexpectedly evicted from the show. The surprising elimination not only stunned viewers but also moved his sister and former Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, whose heartfelt Instagram post for Shehbaz quickly went viral.

Shehbaz Badesha’s Eviction Stuns Fans Ahead of Finale

Shehbaz, who entered the show as a wild-card contestant, was eliminated after receiving the least number of votes. His eviction came as a shock to many, as he had built strong emotional connections in the house and was widely appreciated for his humour, warmth and balanced gameplay.

Contestants, including Amaal Mallik, were visibly affected by his departure. Amaal, who had formed a close friendship with Shehbaz, was seen holding back tears as Shehbaz packed his bags. His father, music producer Daboo Malik, also shared a heartfelt tribute on X, saying Shehbaz would “always stay in their hearts.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s Heartfelt Post Dominates Social Media

Soon after the eviction episode aired, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to honour her brother’s journey. Sharing warm and candid photos with Shehbaz and fellow contestant Giorgia Andriani, she wrote:

“Well played… You are the winner for me. Welcome back.”

This simple yet emotional message resonated deeply with fans, sparking an outpouring of support across social platforms. Shehnaaz, who has had a massive fan following since her Bigg Boss 13 days, once again showed her unwavering support for her brother.

Double Eviction Weekend: Ashnoor Kaur Also Leaves the Show

The weekend saw not one but two major exits. Earlier, contestant Ashnoor Kaur was evicted following a controversial incident during the “Ticket to Finale” task.

In a heated moment, Ashnoor lost control and struck fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. The confrontation shocked viewers and prompted host Salman Khan to issue a stern warning, reminding contestants that extreme aggression would not be tolerated. Despite Ashnoor’s apology, her eviction soon followed.

Family Week Highlights and Reactions

During Family Week, Ashnoor’s father had encouraged her to take stronger stands, especially after confronting alleged “body shaming” remarks from Tanya Mittal and former contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand. His advice became a topic of discussion but ultimately overshadowed the dramatic turn of events leading to her exit.

Finalists of Bigg Boss 19 After Double Eviction

With Shehbaz and Ashnoor gone, the race to the trophy now intensifies. The confirmed finalists competing for the Bigg Boss 19 title are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Each contestant enters the finale week with a strong fan base, unique narratives and contrasting game strategies.

Shehbaz’s Bigg Boss 19 Journey: Short but Impactful

Despite his wildcard entry, Shehbaz managed to stand out with his humour, emotional intelligence and the camaraderie he built inside the house. Many viewers felt his presence added light-heartedness and balance to the otherwise tense environment.

His unexpected elimination has sparked debates among fans, with many expressing disappointment across social media platforms.

As Bigg Boss 19 heads toward its climax, Shehbaz Badesha’s eviction has undoubtedly reshaped the final leg of the show. Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional tribute has added another layer of sentiment to the moment, reminding fans of the strong bonds that continue beyond the game. With only five contestants left, the stage is now set for an intense and unpredictable finale.

