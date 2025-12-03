Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Defends Wife Akanksha’s Decision to Not Have Children, Calls It a ‘Touchy Topic’

The finale week of Bigg Boss 19 has intensified emotions inside the house, and the latest media interaction with the Top 6 finalists proved to be one of the most hard-hitting moments of the season. Actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa, found himself at the center of a deeply personal and emotional exchange when questioned about his wife Akanksha Chamola’s decision to not have children.

Media Grills Gaurav Khanna During Finale Week Press Conference

As part of the finale week format, journalists entered the Bigg Boss house to question the remaining contestants. Gaurav Khanna faced some of the toughest questions, particularly about his desire to become a father and his wife’s public statement about not wanting children.

A widely circulated promo shows Gaurav getting visibly emotional when a journalist asked whether he was using the “child topic” to gain sympathy on the show. The reporter referenced Gaurav’s earlier consultation with an astrologer during a task, where he had asked whether he would ever become a father.

Gaurav’s Emotional Response: ‘It’s a Very Touchy Topic’

Gaurav struggled to hold back tears as he responded to the personal question. Contestant Amaal Mallik immediately objected, calling the inquiry inappropriate. Gaurav echoed the sentiment and called the subject deeply sensitive.

He explained:

“I truly love children. When I got married, I genuinely wished from the bottom of my heart to have kids. It is a very touchy topic for me. But there are very few men today who love their wives enough to set aside their own desire for them.”

Gaurav added that he respects his wife’s feelings, reaffirming that the decision not to have children was mutual and influenced by their careers and life priorities. He stated firmly that his respect for his wife stands above societal expectations.

Why Gaurav Became Emotional: His Explanation to Farrhana

Later in the episode, fellow finalist Farrhana Bhatt asked Gaurav why he grew so emotional during the press conference. Gaurav responded by drawing a parallel to Farrhana’s earlier emotional moment involving her father.

He told her:

“Just like you did not want anyone to talk about your father, I do not want anyone to talk about my wife. I’ve not come here for my wife.”

His clarity on protecting his wife’s privacy and dignity struck a chord with viewers.

Context: How the Topic First Emerged on Bigg Boss 19

The conversation about children initially surfaced during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode when an astrologer visited the house. Contestants were allowed to ask personal questions, and Gaurav asked whether he would have children in the future. The astrologer hinted that his wife might consider the idea someday, leaving Gaurav hopeful.

The issue resurfaced during Family Week when Akanksha entered the house. Contestant Malti Chahar asked her why she did not want to have children, and Akanksha openly stated that she did not feel emotionally or mentally ready for such responsibility, and was unsure if she ever would be.

Gaurav Addresses Claims of Playing Safe and Seeking Sympathy

During the same press conference, Gaurav was also questioned about accusations that he carried his Anupamaa character’s image into Bigg Boss 19. He defended himself, asserting that he chooses his battles and does not believe in unnecessary aggression.

He said that no previous Bigg Boss winner had relied on abusive behaviour to win, and that if he won, he hoped to set an example that one can succeed without indulging in negativity. Host Salman Khan also praised him for maintaining grace throughout the season and hinted at wanting to work with him in the future.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Who Are the Top 6 Finalists?

With Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur evicted, the Top 6 contestants competing for the trophy are:

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Malti Chahar

The grand finale is scheduled for December 7, 2025.

Gaurav Khanna’s emotional breakdown during the press conference highlighted the delicate line between personal lives and public scrutiny. His firm stand in support of his wife Akanksha’s decision and his refusal to use the matter for gameplay resonated strongly with viewers. As Bigg Boss 19 heads toward its finale, Gaurav’s vulnerability, dignity, and honesty may significantly influence how the audience perceives his journey in the final week.

