Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale: Top 4 Contenders Revealed — Who Will Enter the Finale First?

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its much-awaited grand finale, the competition inside Salman Khan’s house has intensified. With only eight contestants remaining, the crucial Ticket to Finale task has officially begun, determining who will secure the first confirmed spot in the finale. Among the current housemates, four contestants have emerged as the top contenders for this coveted advantage.

Top 4 Ticket to Finale Contenders in Bigg Boss 19

The four contestants shortlisted for the Ticket to Finale race are:

Pranit More

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Ashnoor Kaur

These contestants stood out among the top eight and were selected to participate in the multi-round challenge leading up to the finale. This leaves Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha still battling for their place in the grand finale lineup.

Interestingly, Pranit More’s inclusion in the task has been a talking point, as he recently returned to the show after a short medical break.

Reports Claim Ashnoor Kaur Might Have Won — But No Confirmation Yet

Speculation has been rife on social media that Ashnoor Kaur may have already secured the Ticket to Finale. Fans have been posting celebratory messages, but the makers have not officially confirmed any winner.

Unless the task gets cancelled or reset, the official announcement is expected in the upcoming episodes.

Inside the Ticket to Finale Task: Fire and Ocean-Themed Showdown

According to reports, the Ticket to Finale task in Bigg Boss 19 is designed around a dramatic fire and ocean theme. The game unfolds across four high-intensity rounds, each pitting two contestants against one another, supported by helpers selected by their opponents.

Round-by-Round Breakdown (As Per Reports)

Round 1:

Contestants: Tanya vs. Ashnoor

Helpers: Pranit (for Tanya), Gaurav (for Ashnoor)

Reported Winner: Ashnoor

Round 2:

Contestants: Pranit vs. Shehbaz

Helpers: Gaurav (for Pranit), Ashnoor (for Shehbaz)

Reported Winner: Pranit

Round 3:

Contestants: Gaurav vs. Ashnoor

Helpers: Malti and Shehbaz

Reported Winner: Gaurav

Round 4:

Contestants: Amaal vs. Farrhana

Reported Winner: Farrhana

These outcomes suggest that the task has been closely fought, with each round contributing to the final scoreboard that will determine the ultimate Ticket to Finale winner.

Who Do Fans Want to Win? Audience Sentiment Favours Farrhana Bhatt

A poll conducted by BBTak asked viewers who they believe should win the Ticket to Finale. The comment section showed a clear tilt toward Farrhana Bhatt, with her supporters highlighting her strong contribution to the show’s content, despite her outspoken nature.

Many netizens insisted that Farrhana deserves the first finale spot for her consistent presence and fiery gameplay.

When Is the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale?

While an official confirmation is pending, all hints indicate that the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is likely to take place on December 7, 2025. The timeline aligns with the recently released teaser of Bigg Boss Marathi, suggesting that the Hindi season will wrap up before the Marathi edition begins.

The latest eviction from the house was Kunickaa Sadanand, and more eliminations are expected in the coming days, including a possible mid-week eviction.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming on JioHotstar

