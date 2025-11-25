Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 Ahead of Finale; Salman Khan Praises Her Journey

In a surprising twist, just two weeks before the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from the reality show. Known for her strong personality, sharp opinions, and steady gameplay, Kunickaa’s exit has triggered widespread reactions from viewers who believe she deserved a spot in the finale.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Eviction Shock Before Bigg Boss 19 Finale

The eviction was announced during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where host Salman Khan revealed the contestants in the danger zone: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar and Kunickaa Sadanand. After receiving the lowest number of public votes, Kunickaa was eliminated from the race.

Before she left the house, Salman Khan applauded her impactful stint on the show, saying,

“Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota.”

Kunickaa expressed gratitude, sharing that surviving 13 intense weeks inside the Bigg Boss house was a major win in itself.

Highlights of Kunickaa Sadanand’s Journey on Bigg Boss 19

Kunickaa entered Bigg Boss 19 as the oldest contestant of the season but quickly cemented her place as one of its most formidable players. Her journey was defined by:

Strong Leadership and Mature Gameplay

She became captain in the very first week, winning appreciation for her balanced decisions, bold voice, and command over house duties.

Emotional and Personal Revelations

During her stay, she openly discussed deeply personal chapters of her life, including challenges from two difficult marriages, raising her children as a single mother, and her elder son's custody battle. These moments resonated deeply with viewers.

Key Alliances and Conflicts

Kunickaa shared strong bonds with contestants like Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, while her clashes with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt became notable highlights of the season.

Despite multiple nominations over the weeks, she survived until the final phase—making her elimination even more unexpected.

Fan Reactions: Viewers Call the Eviction “Unfair”

Social media erupted soon after the eviction announcement, with fans insisting that Kunickaa deserved to be in the Top 5. Many pointed out her consistent contribution to the show compared to some younger contestants.

Some standout reactions included:

“She was better than Ashnoor and Malti.”

“She deserved the finale.”

“One of the best senior contestants this season.”

Several of her housemates, including Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, were visibly emotional as they bid her farewell.

Bigg Boss 19 Announces Top 8 Contestants

With Kunickaa Sadanand’s exit, the competition has tightened as the Top 8 contestants of Bigg Boss 19 have now been officially confirmed:

Amaal Mallik

Farhana Bhatt

Ashnoor Kaur

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha

As the finale approaches, rapid eliminations, shifting alliances, and unpredictable twists are expected in the coming days.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date and Streaming Details

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will be held on 7 December 2025.

Viewers can watch the show on Colours TV or stream it online via JioHotstar.

With the finale countdown underway, fans now wait to see which contestant will claim the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

