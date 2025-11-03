Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Shehbaaz, Tanya & Abhishek

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19 were nothing short of explosive. Salman Khan, known for his sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude, took centre stage to address several controversies that rocked the house this week. From Shehbaaz’s controversial comment invoking late actor Sidharth Shukla’s name to Tanya Mittal’s body-shaming remarks and Abhishek’s ageist comments, Salman made it clear that respect and accountability are non-negotiable inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shehbaaz in the Hot Seat: Salman Khan Calls Out His Controversial Comment

The episode began withSalman Khan confronting Shehbaaz for using Sidharth Shukla’s name to gain sympathy and votes. The host sternly reminded him that Sidharth’s legacy was built on hard work and individuality, not on name-dropping.

“Do you really think Sidharth’s fans, whose game is not even 1% of his, will support you?” Salman asked pointedly, urging Shehbaaz to reflect on his gameplay.

When Shehbaaz tried to justify his comment by claiming personal acquaintance with Sidharth, Salman calmly debunked the claim. Accepting his mistake, Shehbaaz admitted, “Sir, you are saying it right. I won’t do it again.”

Salman then advised him to focus on his strengths — humor and charm. “Don’t give up comedy. Make people laugh the right way. Don’t go below the belt,” he added, ending the exchange on a constructive note.

Salman Khan Confronts Ageism, Body-Shaming, and Rule Breaking

In another segment, Salman didn’t hold back as he addressed multiple instances of disrespectful behavior in the house.

He first took Abhishek to task for his ageist remark toward Kunickaa Sadanand, calling her “dadi amma.” Salman’s retort quickly went viral:

“Are you calling me old? I’m the same age as Kunickaa. Respect is ageless.”

Next, Salman turned his attention to Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, reprimanding them for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. “Kisne right diya aapko judge karne ka ki kaun kaisa dikhta hai?” he asked, reminding the contestants that dignity matters more than popularity.

Even Kunickaa was not spared as Salman pointed out her silence during the incident. Ashnoor, meanwhile, stood her ground, calling out the hypocrisy of selective “women empowerment.”

The host also slammed Ashnoor and Abhishek for breaking nomination rules despite repeated warnings, calling their defiance “a display of arrogance.” He further advised Mridul Tiwari to take stronger leadership, remarking that “if you don’t make bold moves, no one will remember this as your season.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s Return: A Heartfelt Confrontation with Shehbaaz

Adding to the drama, Shehnaaz Gill returned to the Bigg Boss stage to promote her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi. However, she didn’t just stop at promotions.

Shehnaaz openly told Shehbaaz Badesha—her brother—that invoking Sidharth Shukla’s name was wrong, echoing Salman’s earlier criticism. In a lighter segment, she gave every housemate a playful nickname — from Amaal Malik as ‘Suron Ka Badshah’ to Abhishek as ‘Munda Aashiq’ and Malti Chahar as ‘Dhakke Maar Ke Nikalo’ — keeping the mood balanced between tension and laughter.

Neha and Tony Kakkar Bring the Music

The weekend episode also saw Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar turn the Bigg Boss house into a musical battlefield. Dividing the housemates into two competing teams, the siblings hosted a music and rap challenge that lightened the otherwise heated atmosphere.

Tony’s team included Amaal Malik, Shehbaz, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal, while Neha’s team featured Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari. Both groups performed with energy, humor, and a dash of friendly roasting.

Ekta Kapoor’s Big Reveal: Naagin 7 and the ‘Sapera’ Task

Television czarina Ekta Kapoor graced the Weekend Ka Vaar stage to promote her highly awaited show Naagin 7. Praising Salman for his control over the show, Ekta launched a unique task to find a “sapera” (snake charmer) among the housemates — the biggest manipulator of the season.

The house erupted in debate as contestants named each other: Farrhana called Malti a manipulator, Tanya accused Ashnoor, and Abhishek fired back at Tanya, labeling her the real “saperi.”

The twist came when Amaal Malik himself named Tanya as the “biggest manipulator,” admitting that he finally saw through her “game.” After the fiery exchange, Ekta revealed the new face of her Naagin — Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Emotional Farewell: Pranit More Leaves the Show on Health Grounds

In a heartbreaking moment, Salman Khan announced Pranit More’s exit due to serious health concerns. The actor was diagnosed with dengue, and doctors advised immediate medical care.

“This has nothing to do with votes. His health is the priority,” Salman clarified, confirming that Pranit will not return to the show.

The announcement left housemates emotional, changing the dynamics of the house completely.

What’s Next in Bigg Boss 19?

With Tanya and Amaal’s friendship fractured, Abhishek facing continuous backlash, and Shehbaaz under public scrutiny, the Bigg Boss house is more divided than ever. As Salman continues to hold contestants accountable, fans are calling this the most hard-hitting Weekend Ka Vaar of the season.

As emotions run high and alliances shift, one thing is certain — authenticity and respect are now the ultimate game changers in Bigg Boss 19.

