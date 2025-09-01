Most Shocking Eliminations in Bigg Boss (All Seasons): Contestants Kicked Out for Misbehavior

As Bigg Boss 19 kicks off, it’s clear that living in the house with 16 to 18 strangers, under 24x7 camera surveillance, is no easy task. Over the years, many contestants have tried to escape by climbing walls or attempting to break the main door, while others have resorted to violence—a strict no in the Bigg Boss house. Misbehavior toward fellow contestants, or even disrespecting the host and Bigg Boss itself, has also led to dramatic exits.

Surviving Bigg Boss requires patience, strategy, and emotional control. While some participants navigate the pressure to reach the finale, others falter due to fights, aggression, or rule-breaking. In this article, we take a closer look at the most infamous evictions in Bigg Boss history caused by misbehavior and confrontations.

List of shocking Elimination contestant

Contestant Name Season Reason for Eviction Umar Riaz 15 Physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal; repeated aggression despite warnings Afsana Khan 15 Threatened self and others with a knife during a VIP task Vikas Gupta 14 Attempted to push Arshi Khan into swimming pool; aggressive behavior Madhurima Tuli 13 Hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan during a fight Shivashish Mishra 12 Refused to serve punishment as per Bigg Boss rules Priyanka Jagga 10 Offensive language and personal attacks on fellow contestants’ families Swami Om 10 Made derogatory remarks about women; threw urine on contestants Ajaz Khan 7 & 8 Altercation with Ali Quli Mirza Kushal Tandon 7 Aggressive reaction toward VJ Andy; initially evicted, later returned Pooja Missra 5 Shoved Siddharth Bharadwaj due to anger issues Samir Soni 4 Violent behavior during a confrontation with Dolly Bindra Dolly Bindra 4 Used foul language and aggression toward Shweta Tiwari Rahul Mahajan 14 Attempted to escape by climbing the house wall, breaking rules Jasmin Bhasin 14 Controversial eviction; fans debated her elimination despite strong gameplay Ankit Gupta 16 Considered unfairly evicted by fans; strong performer in the house

1. Umar Riaz – Bigg Boss 15

Umar Riaz’s exit from BB15 was one of the most talked-about incidents. After a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal, host Salman Khan announced Umar’s elimination, citing repeated warnings to control his aggression. Fellow housemates Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra were visibly emotional as they bid farewell, highlighting the shock of the eviction.

2. Afsana Khan – Bigg Boss 15

Singer Afsana Khan was asked to leave after a frightening confrontation involving a knife. Her conflict with Rajiv Adatia escalated during a VIP task, and in an emotional outburst, she threatened to harm herself. Producers acted immediately to ensure safety, making her eviction one of the most dramatic exits in BB history.

3. Vikas Gupta – Bigg Boss 14

From day one, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan clashed in BB14. Their arguments escalated when personal boundaries were crossed, and Vikas attempted to push Arshi into the swimming pool. Due to this aggressive behavior, Bigg Boss intervened, evicting him from the house.

4. Madhurima Tuli – Bigg Boss 13

Former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh entered BB13 with their complex history. A playful incident turned serious when Madhurima hit Vishal with a frying pan, injuring him. Her violent reaction led to her immediate removal from the show.

5. Shivashish Mishra – Bigg Boss

Shivashish Mishra violated house rules by refusing to serve his sentence behind bars, a punishment decided by fellow contestants. Despite warnings from Bigg Boss, his refusal led to an exit that reflected the show’s strict adherence to rules.

6. Priyanka Jagga – Bigg Boss

Known for her offensive language, Priyanka Jagga’s remarks about fellow contestants’ families drew the ire of Salman Khan. Her argumentative nature combined with personal insults led to a direct eviction, emphasizing zero tolerance for verbal abuse.

7. Swami Om – Bigg Boss 10

Swami Om shocked audiences by making derogatory remarks about women and throwing urine on contestants during a task. His blatant disrespect forced the producers to remove him from the house immediately.

8. Ajaz Khan – Bigg Boss Halla Bol (Spin-Off)

Ajaz Khan was involved in a heated altercation with Ali Quli Mirza, resulting in his eviction. His removal highlighted how aggressive confrontations are handled strictly in spin-off editions as well.

9. Kushal Tandon – Bigg Boss 7

Love and anger clashed whenKushal Tandon reacted violently toward VJ Andy for remarking Gauahar Khan. While initially evicted for his aggression, he was later asked to return after Gauahar threatened to quit the show.

10. Pooja Missra – Bigg Boss

Famous for her “Talk to my hands” catchphrase, Pooja Missra’s repeated outbursts led her to shove Siddharth Bharadwaj. Her temper issues made it impossible for the show to continue with her in the house.

11. Samir Soni & Dolly Bindra – Bigg Boss

Both Dolly Bindra and Samir Soni were removed for violent behavior. Dolly’s foul language and aggression toward Shweta Tiwari, combined with Samir’s confrontation, led to their simultaneous eviction—a rare dual exit in Bigg Boss history.

12. Rahul Mahajan – Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Mahajan attempted to flee the house by climbing the wall, directly violating house rules. While his stint ended abruptly, he later returned as a challenger, making his exit one of the most unique in the show’s history.

13. Ankit Gupta – Bigg Boss 16

Ankit Gupta emerged as a strong competitor in Bigg Boss 16, impressing viewers with his dedication, calm demeanor, and ability to handle conflicts. Despite his consistent performance, Ankit was evicted unexpectedly, leaving fans shocked and disappointed.

14. Jasmin Bhasin – Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin, a popular television actress, was one of the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss 14. Known for her charm, emotional intelligence, and gameplay, she quickly became a fan favorite. However, her eviction came as a major shock to audiences.

Controversies and Unfair Evictions

Bigg Boss is no stranger to debates over unfair eliminations. Fans have often discussed evictions of contestants like Ankit, Tina, and Jasmin, questioning if their exits were justified. While some evictions were rule-based, others sparked discussions on audience voting patterns and house dynamics.

Fan Reactions on Reddit

Some felt Tina and Ankit were unfairly evicted despite strong gameplay.

Others argued that contestants like Jasmin and MC Stan deserved elimination due to negative behavior.

Discussions often extend to seasons S12 and S14, reflecting how fan opinions influence Bigg Boss’s legacy.

The Bigg Boss house is a pressure cooker of emotions, alliances, and confrontations. Contestants like Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, and Vikas Gupta left lasting impressions due to their dramatic exits. While some evictions are rule-driven, others become fan debates and social media discussions, cementing Bigg Boss as one of India’s most controversial reality shows.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19 – Look Back at the Longest-Staying Contestants in Bigg Boss History

Bigg Boss 19 Early Winner Predictions: Who Will Take Home the Trophy?