Who is Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, & More

Amaal Mallik, the acclaimed Bollywood music composer and singer, is a confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 19. Known for his soulful melodies in films like Kabir Singh and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Amaal brings his musical charm and candid personality to the Bigg Boss house. Fans can expect heartfelt stories, raw emotions, and his signature honesty as he navigates the challenges of the show.

Amaal Mallik Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Amaal Mallik

Date of Birth: 16 June 1990

Age: 35 (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Family Background: Son of veteran music director Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik; elder brother of singer Armaan Malik; grandson of Sardar Malik

Education / Early Career: Studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and graduated in Commerce from N.M. College. Started formal music training at age 8, trained in piano at Trinity College of Music, and in Indian classical music under his grandfather. Began assisting composers at age 15.

Amaal Mallik Career Highlights

Major Works: Composed for Jai Ho, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Noor, Saina, and more

Breakthrough Role / Achievement: Widely recognized after composing for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh

Awards & Recognitions: IIFA Best Music Director for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2019) Filmfare Award for Best Music Director (Kabir Singh, 2020) Eastern Eye’s Dynamic Dozen 2020 (11th position)

Popularity: Known for his melodious compositions, collaboration with international artists like Dua Lipa, and candid social media presence

Why Did Amaal Mallik Join Bigg Boss 19?

Amaal Mallik enters the Bigg Boss house not only as a music icon but also as a personality with a compelling personal journey. Fans expect him to share his experiences of heartbreak, family estrangement, and mental health struggles, making him one of the most authentic voices on the show. His personality is a mix of calm reflection, honesty, and occasional fiery emotions when provoked.

Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Amaal Mallik has been in the Bigg Boss house for just 2 days, and his calm, composed personality is already keeping the audience interested. More updates will follow—stay tuned!

Controversies of Amaal Mallik

Openly spoke about breaking ties with his parents and the rift with his brother, Armaan Malik, which sparked media attention and debates among fansRevealed personal heartbreak due to religious and cultural differences during a past relationship, which became widely discussed onlineHis candid statements about religion (“There is not even ‘I’ of Islam in me”) generated mixed reactions and became a talking point in media and social platforms.

Amaal Mallik Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 35

Family Details: Parents - Daboo Malik & Jyothi Malik; Brother - Armaan Malik

Relationship Status: Previously in a serious relationship (2014–2019); ended due to cultural and religious differences

Personal Struggles: Open about clinical depression and estrangement from family

Where to Follow Amaal Mallik on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @amaalmalik – Millions of followers, sharing music updates, BTS content, and personal moments

Twitter / X: Active for sharing updates and thoughts

YouTube: Collaborations and music videos

Popular Moments: Viral collaborations, heartfelt personal stories, music releases

Why is Amaal Mallik Famous?

Amaal Mallik is a multi-talented music composer, singer, and lyricist known for his melodious Bollywood scores and heartfelt performances. Fans recognize him for hits like Ye Aaina (Kabir Singh), Soch Na Sake (Airlift), and collaborations with top singers and composers. His transparency about personal struggles and mental health also sets him apart as a relatable star.

Amaal Mallik brings a mix of talent, vulnerability, and authenticity to Bigg Boss 19. From sharing his personal struggles and controversies to showcasing his musical genius, fans can expect an engaging and emotional journey. Comment below to share your support for Amaal and track his Bigg Boss journey!

FAQ Q. Why is Amaal Mallik famous? A. He is famous for his hit Bollywood compositions, soulful singing, and collaborations with top artists. Q. Is Amaal Mallik married? A. No, he is currently single. Q. What is the age of Amaal Mallik? A. He is 35 years old (born 16 June 1990).

