Who is Nagma Mirajkar in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Nagma Mirajkar, one of India’s most loved digital creators, has officially stepped into Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Known for her glamorous fashion sense, beauty hacks, and lifestyle content, she has ruled social media for years. Fans can expect her to bring charm, creativity, and entertainment to the BB19 house.

Nagma Mirajkar Biography & Early Life

Advertisment

Full Name: Nagma Mirajkar

Date of Birth: 24 January 1992

Age: 33 Years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Family: Brother – Mohammed Ali Mirajkar

School: St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra, Mumbai

College/University: University of Mumbai

Educational Qualification: M.Com, MBA, PGDBM

Religion: Islam

Born and raised in Mumbai, Nagma grew up in a vibrant city life while excelling academically. Despite holding multiple degrees and working in corporate jobs, her true passion was in fashion and content creation, which later shaped her career.

Nagma Mirajkar Career Highlights

Nagma’s professional journey is inspiring—

Started as a business developer and later worked in event management.

Launched her blog Oh My Gorg! in 2015, focusing on fashion, travel, and beauty.

Rose to fame on Musical.ly and TikTok, gaining over 14 million followers before the app ban in India.

Appeared in music videos with creators like Sunny Chopra, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Anirudh Sharma.

Featured in Punjabi music video “Kuch Kuch” (2019).

Worked in a Jaquar Lighting ad with Deepika Padukone (2018).

Walked the runway at London Fashion Week 2022, a milestone for Indian digital creators.

Collaborated with leading brands including Maybelline, Amazon, Myntra, Reliance Jewels, and Skybags.

Honoured with Lifestyle Creator of the Year 2024 (NDTV – WHOSTHAT360) and Beauty Creator of the Year 2024.

Her consistency, relatability, and creativity made her a household name on Instagram and YouTube.

Why Did Nagma Mirajkar Join Bigg Boss 19?

For Nagma, Bigg Boss 19 is a new challenge—an opportunity to go beyond the glamorous world of curated posts and show her raw, unfiltered side. Fans expect her to:

Add style and entertainment to the house.

Build strong connections while maintaining her bubbly and positive personality.

Compete fiercely in tasks while keeping her fun-loving spirit alive.

Many believe she joined the show to expand her reach beyond digital media and connect with a television audience.

Nagma Mirajkar in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Nagma Mirajkar Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 33 Years (Born 24 January 1992)

Family: Lives with her family in Mumbai; brother – Mohammed Ali Mirajkar

Relationship Status: Unmarried

Hobbies: Travelling, shopping, and dancing

Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan

Favourite Food: Pizza, Noorani Chicken

Where to Follow Nagma Mirajkar on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @nagmamirajkar (8M+ followers)

YouTube: Nagma Mirajkar (1.81M subscribers, 1.1B+ views)

TikTok (before ban): 14M+ followers

Shares fashion looks, lifestyle vlogs, skincare routines, travel diaries, and collaborations that often go viral.

Why is Nagma Mirajkar Famous?

One of India’s top digital influencers, known for her creative fashion and lifestyle content.

A pioneer from the TikTok era who transitioned successfully to Instagram and YouTube.

Recognised for her brand collaborations, awards, and international presence.

Loved for her relatable, down-to-earth personality and strong connection with her followers.

Nagma Mirajkar’s entry intoBigg Boss 19 marks a bold step in her already successful career. From being a digital queen to now showcasing her real self in India’s biggest reality show, her journey is bound to be entertaining and inspiring.

FAQ Q. Who is Nagma Mirajkar in Bigg Boss 19? A. She is a social media influencer, fashion blogger, and digital creator, now a contestant on BB19. Q. What is the age of Nagma Mirajkar? = A. She is 33 years old (born on 24 January 1992). Q. What is Nagma Mirajkar’s Instagram ID? A. Her official handle is @nagmamirajkar . Q. Is Nagma Mirajkar married? A. No, she is unmarried. Q. Why is Nagma Mirajkar famous? A. She became famous for her fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and TikTok content, later building a strong presence on Instagram and YouTube.

Also Read:

Who is Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Bigg Boss 19 on Aug 24: Premiere Date, Theme & Watch on JioHotstar