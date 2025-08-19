Who is Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Hyderabad’s heartthrob Baseer Ali, also fondly called Baseer Bob, has officially joined the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19. Known for his charm, competitive spirit, and a long list of reality TV stints, Baseer is expected to bring a mix of strategy and entertainment to the Salman Khan-hosted show. Fans are eager to see how the MTV star adapts to the high-voltage drama inside the house.

Baseer Ali Biography & Early Life

Advertisment

Full Name: Baseer Ali

Date of Birth: 5 September 1995

Age: 29 years old

Hometown: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Family Background: Belongs to a Hyderabadi family; close details about parents and siblings are not widely public.

Education: Completed schooling at Ivy League Academy and later graduated from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad.

Early Career: Before his television fame, Baseer began as a YouTuber, showcasing his personality online.

Baseer Ali Career Highlights

2017: Rose to fame as runner-up in MTV Roadies Rising.

Splitsvilla 10 (2017): Won the season alongside Naina Singh, which catapulted him into stardom.

Hosting: Co-hosted On Road With Roadies and Splitsvilla 11 with Divya Agarwal and Shruti Sinha.

Ace Of Space 2 (2019): Emerged as 2nd runner-up after spending 72 intense days in the house.

Roadies 18 (2022): Returned to the Roadies stage, finishing in 7th place.

Acting Debut (2023): Played Shaurya Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya alongside Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad (later replaced by Adrija Roy).

Recognition: Ranked Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Man (Times of India, 2017) and featured at No. 17 in Times Most Desirable Men the same year.

Why Did Baseer Ali Join Bigg Boss 19?

Having conquered MTV’s most popular shows and even making his acting debut, Baseer is now aiming for one of the biggest reality show platforms in India. Bigg Boss offers him both visibility and a chance to showcase his strategic mind, competitive edge, and emotional side to a wider audience. Fans expect him to be a strong task player, an entertainer, and a smooth talker, qualities that may help him survive longer in the house.

Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Baseer Ali Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 29 Years old

Family: Lives with his family in Hyderabad; details about siblings/parents remain private.

Relationship Status: Baseer has kept his love life away from the limelight; currently assumed to be single.

Where to Follow Baseer Ali on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @baseer_bob (active with a massive following, posts about fitness, travel, and projects)

Twitter (X): Engages with fans, sharing updates and opinions.

YouTube: Was once an active creator before reality TV stardom.

Popular Moments: Splitsvilla victory posts and Kundali Bhagya behind-the-scenes clips often trend among his followers.

Why is Baseer Ali Famous?

Baseer earned fame as a youth icon through his MTV stints, winning hearts with his confidence, wit, and charm. His Splitsvilla 10 victory, runner-up finishes in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2, and acting stint in Kundali Bhagya made him a familiar face on Indian television. His title as Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Man further cemented his popularity.

Baseer Ali’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 promises a fiery mix of competitiveness, charm, and drama. With his reality show experience and massive fan following, he has all the qualities to become one of the season’s strongest players.

FAQ Q. Q1: Who is Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19? A. Baseer Ali, aka Baseer Bob, is a model, actor, and TV personality who rose to fame through MTV shows and has now joined Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant Q. Q2: What is the age of Baseer Ali? A. He is in his late 20s (exact birth date not officially revealed). Q. Q3: What is Baseer Ali’s Instagram ID? A. Fans can follow him on Instagram at @baseer_bob. Q. Q4: Is Baseer Ali married? A. No, Baseer Ali is currently unmarried. Q. Q5: Why is Baseer Ali famous? A. He is famous for winning Splitsvilla 10, finishing as runner-up in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2, and acting in Kundali Bhagya.

Also Read:

Who is Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Bigg Boss 19 on Aug 24: Premiere Date, Theme & Watch on JioHotstar