Who is Mridul Tiwari in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Mridul Tiwari, the YouTube sensation from Noida, has entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 with a bang. Known for his hilarious sketches and relatable content, he has amassed millions of fans who are eager to see his antics and personality unfold inside the house.

Mridul Tiwari Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Mridul Tiwari

Date of Birth: 2001 (Age 24)

Zodiac Sign: (Not publicly confirmed)

Hometown: Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, now based in Noida

Family Background: Born into a Hindu Brahmin family; father Raghavendra Tiwari is a businessman, mother Shashi Tiwari is a homemaker, and he has an elder sister, Pragati Tiwari.

Education: Completed schooling in Noida and pursued graduation from Meerut University

Early Career Beginnings: Started creating comedic sketches on YouTube in 2018, gaining attention with relatable and humorous content.

Mridul Tiwari Career Highlights

YouTube Career: Began with the channel The MriDul in 2018; first viral hit was Sister vs Girlfriend with over 43 lakh views.

Breakthrough Role: 2019’s viral video School Life catapulted him into the limelight.

Achievements: Over 19 million YouTube subscribers, 4.5 million Instagram followers, awards like Best Content Creator (Influencer Impact Awards 2024), London Book of World Records entry, and Global Trendsetter Award.

Why He Became Popular: His comedic sketches on everyday Indian life, friendship, and family resonated with audiences across India.

Why Did Mridul Tiwari Join Bigg Boss 19?

Fans speculate that Mridul joined Bigg Boss 19 to gain wider recognition, showcase his entertaining personality, and challenge himself in the reality show environment. Inside the house, viewers can expect his humor, witty comebacks, and relatable persona to shine. Known for his cheerful and confident nature, he’s likely to become a fan favorite.

Mridul Tiwari in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Currently in the Bigg Boss house, Mridul’s raw and unfiltered nature is making him stand out. It’s only been three days, but the audience already has high expectations of him.

Mridul Tiwari Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 24 years

Birthday: 2001

Family: Father Raghavendra Tiwari, mother Shashi Tiwari, elder sister Pragati Tiwari

Relationship Status: Not publicly confirmed; single

Personal Interests: Devotee of Lord Shiva, passionate about automobiles, fitness enthusiast, and family-oriented

Where to Follow Mridul Tiwari on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @themridul_ – 4.5 million followers

YouTube: The MriDul– 19 million subscribers

Popular Posts: Videos of daily life, comedic sketches, and spiritual moments

Controversy of Mridul Tiwari

In March 2025, Mridul Tiwari was linked to a high-profile accident involving his red Lamborghini Huracan in Noida. The car hit two laborers working at a construction site, who were hospitalized with minor injuries. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle was being test-driven by a car dealer named Deepak, who had come to buy the car from Mridul, and not by Mridul himself. Despite this, the incident made headlines and drew significant media attention, adding a controversial chapter to his public life.

Why is Mridul Tiwari Famous?

Mridul Tiwari rose to fame as a digital influencer and content creator. His relatable comedy sketches on middle-class Indian life, school life, and friendship earned him millions of fans. His charm, humor, and authenticity set him apart from other influencers.

From his small-town beginnings in Etawah to becoming a YouTube superstar and now a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Mridul Tiwari has captured the hearts of millions. Fans are excited to see his journey unfold inside the house—will he emerge as the ultimate entertainer of the season? Comment below if you’re rooting for him!

