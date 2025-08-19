Who is Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Awez Darbar, a well-known choreographer, actor, and digital content creator, has officially joined Bigg Boss 19. Famous for his dance skills and entertaining social media content, Awez brings a mix of creativity and charm into the Bigg Boss house. Fans can expect his lively personality, strong social media influence, and entertaining performances to shine on the reality show.

Awez Darbar Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Awez Darbar

Date of Birth: 16 March 1993

Age: 32 years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Birthplace & Hometown: Mumbai, India

Family Background: Awez is the son of the famous music composer Ismail Darbar and Farzana Shaikh. He has three siblings – Zaid Darbar, Imaan Darbar, Moonzarin Darbar, and Anam Darbar, who is also a social media influencer.

Education: He completed his graduation from LTM College, Mumbai.

Early Career: While his father excelled in music, Awez followed his passion for dance and began choreographing at a young age.

Awez Darbar Career Highlights

Awez rose to fame through TikTok, where his dance, comedy, and storytelling videos gained millions of views. After TikTok’s ban, he seamlessly shifted to Instagram and YouTube, where he now enjoys 30M+ followers and 11M+ subscribers, respectively.

Breakthrough: His choreographed dance covers and collaborations with Bollywood stars.

Founder: Co-founded B You Academy, a popular dance institute in Mumbai.

Collaborations: Frequently works with TikTok star Nagma Mirajkar and other top influencers.

Recognition: Considered one of India’s top digital creators and brand influencers.

Why Popular: His unique ability to combine dance with humor, romance, and storytelling.

Why Did Awez Darbar Join Bigg Boss 19?

Awez’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 is seen as a strategic move to expand his presence from digital platforms to mainstream TV. With his massive fan following, this show gives him an opportunity to:

Showcase his personality beyond short-form videos.

Gain more mainstream recognition in entertainment.

Challenge himself in tasks, alliances, and survival in the Bigg Boss house.

Fans expect him to be an entertainer, a positive vibe creator, and someone who may bring fun dance moments into the Bigg Boss journey.

Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Awez Darbar Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 32 years (born 16 March 1993)

Parents: Father – Ismail Darbar (music composer), Mother – Farzana Shaikh

Siblings: Zaid Darbar, Anam Darbar, Moonzarin Darbar, Imaan Darbar

Relationship Status: Unmarried, but has been linked to influencer Nagma Mirajkar

Food Habit: Non-Vegetarian

Hobbies: Dancing, travelling, listening to music

Where to Follow Awez Darbar on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @awezdarbar – 30M+ followers

YouTube: Awez Darbar – 11M+ subscribers

Other Platforms: Active on Facebook and Twitter (X)

Popular Content: Viral dance reels, couple videos with Nagma, and collaborations with Bollywood stars

Why is Awez Darbar Famous?

Awez became a household name through his viral TikTok videos, later dominating Instagram Reels and YouTube. Fans love him for his:

Energetic dance performances

Humorous and romantic skits

Collaborations with stars and influencers

Role as a youth icon in the influencer industry

Awez Darbar’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 brings excitement for fans who know him as a talented dancer and entertainer. With his charm, creativity, and digital star power, he is expected to be one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Are you rooting for Awez in Bigg Boss 19? Share your thoughts in the comments!

FAQ Q. Q1: Who is Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19? A. Awez Darbar is a choreographer, actor, and digital creator who entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Q. Q2: What is the age of Awez Darbar? A. He is 32 years old (born on 16 March 1993). Q. Q3: What is Awez Darbar’s Instagram ID? A. His official Instagram handle is @awezdarbar. Q. Q4: Is Awez Darbar married? A. No, he is unmarried. However, he has been rumored to be dating TikTok star Nagma Mirajkar. Q. Q5: Why is Awez Darbar famous? A. He is famous for his dance videos, choreography, and social media influence.

