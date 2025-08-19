Who is Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Television heartthrob Gaurav Khanna, popularly known for his charming smile and versatile acting, has officially entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. The actor, who became a household name with shows like CID and Anupamaa, is now set to showcase a new side of his personality inside the BB house. Fans can expect entertainment, strategy, and some surprising revelations from the seasoned star.

Gaurav Khanna Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Gaurav Khanna

Date of Birth: 11 December 1981

Age: 43 years (as of 2025)

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Birthplace: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Born and raised in Kanpur, Gaurav comes from a middle-class family. Initially, he pursued academics seriously and later completed his MBA degree. Before stepping into the world of acting, he worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for almost a year. However, destiny had other plans, and his charm soon landed him in the world of modeling and TV commercials.

Gaurav Khanna Career Highlights

Started his TV journey with Bhabhi and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

Bagged his first lead role in Meri Doli Tere Angana (2007).

Rose to fame as Neil Fernandez in Jeevan Saathi and Inspector Kavin in CID.

Played memorable roles in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, and Tere Bin.

Gained massive popularity as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa (2021–2024).

Won the Indian Telly Award for Best Actor (Editorial) for Anupamaa.

In 2025, participated in Celebrity MasterChef India and emerged as the winner, despite being colour-blind and the only vegetarian contestant.

His versatility, from hosting dance shows to nailing emotional characters, made him one of television’s most loved actors.

Why Did Gaurav Khanna Join Bigg Boss 19?

Fans speculate that Gaurav joined Bigg Boss 19 to explore a new challenge and connect with audiences beyond his on-screen characters. Known for his calm yet witty nature, he may turn out to be a strategic player in the house. Viewers also expect to see his fun, entertaining side, which was often hidden behind intense TV roles.

Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

You will receive weekly updates as soon as Bigg Boss begins airing on TV or streaming on OTT platforms.

Gaurav Khanna Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 43 years (Born 11 December 1981)

Parents & Siblings: Belongs to a simple family from Kanpur.

Spouse: Married to actress Akanksha Chamola since 2016.

The couple’s wedding was a star-studded affair in his hometown, Kanpur.

Where to Follow Gaurav Khanna on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: Gaurav Khanna

Followers: Over 1 million+ fans

Other Platforms: Active on Facebook & Twitter (X).

He often shares glimpses of his fitness routine, travel diaries, behind-the-scenes fun, and adorable posts with his wife. His posts from Anupamaa days and cooking journey in Celebrity MasterChef also went viral.

Why is Gaurav Khanna Famous?

Gaurav Khanna became a household name with his powerful TV performances, especially as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. His killer smile, charming personality, and versatile acting made him one of the most admired TV stars. Apart from acting, his win in Celebrity MasterChef India proved his talent beyond television. Now, with Bigg Boss 19, fans will witness his real personality up close.

FAQ Q. Q1. Who is Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19? A. Gaurav Khanna is a popular Indian television actor and winner of Celebrity MasterChef India 2025. Q. Q2. What is the age of Gaurav Khanna? A. He is 43 years old (born 11 December 1981) Q. Q3. What is Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram ID? A. His official handle is @gauravkhannaofficial. Q. Q4. Is Gaurav Khanna married? A. Yes, he is married to actress Akanksha Chamola since 2016. Q. Q5. Why is Gaurav Khanna famous? A. He is best known for roles in CID, Anupamaa, and for winning Celebrity MasterChef India 2025.

