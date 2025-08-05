Who Is Appani Sarath? Meet the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant

Actor Appani Sarath, a household name in Malayalam cinema, has officially joined the contestant lineup of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Known for his powerful role as Appani Ravi in the cult classic Angamaly Diaries, Sarath brings with him not only remarkable acting prowess but also a deeply rooted background in theatre. With an inspiring journey from drama stages to critically acclaimed web series and films, Sarath is all set to make waves inside the Bigg Boss house.

Appani Sarath's Details

Attribute Details Full Name Sarath Kumar Stage Name Appani Sarath Famous Role Appani Ravi (Angamaly Diaries) Birthplace Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India Profession Actor, Theatre Artist Languages Worked In Malayalam, Tamil Debut Film Angamaly Diaries (2017) Known For Raw, intense performances in films and web series Popular Web Series Auto Shankar (Tamil) Marital Status Married Children Two (expecting third child) Background Theatre actor and teacher Notable Tamil Films Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sandakozhi 2 Reality TV Contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 (2025)

Early Life and Passion for Theatre

Born as Sarath Kumar in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, his affinity for performance was evident from early childhood. At just five years old, he was already participating in professional drama competitions and cultural programs. His early training included mono acts, drama, dance, and music, laying a solid creative foundation.

Following his education, Sarath immersed himself in theatre more seriously. He joined esteemed cultural institutions where he not only honed his acting skills but also served as a theatre teacher, mentoring young talent. This intensive theatre experience helped him develop a raw, intense, and authentic acting style that would later define his film career.

Breakthrough with Angamaly Diaries

Appani Sarath’s cinematic breakthrough came in 2017 with Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Angamaly Diaries. His portrayal of Appani Ravi, an impulsive and ambitious local gangster, was both fiery and memorable. The performance resonated strongly with audiences and critics, instantly turning him into a recognizable face in Malayalam cinema.

Career Highlights

After his debut, Sarath quickly carved a niche for himself with roles in films like:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Pokkiri Simon

Sachin

His ability to take on layered and diverse roles expanded beyond Malayalam cinema. Sarath made a mark in the Tamil industry through his lead performance in the web series Auto Shankar, based on the real-life serial killer. His bold portrayal in the series received widespread critical acclaim and showcased his versatility and intensity as an actor.

He continued his Tamil film journey with impactful roles in:

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Sandakozhi 2

Alangu

In these films, Sarath often portrayed villains with depth and realism, earning him appreciation for his craft across industries.

Entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

In 2025, Appani Sarath made a surprise yet much-celebrated entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Superstar Mohanlal. As one of the more prominent names in this year’s lineup, Sarath is expected to bring his grounded personality and performing experience to the reality stage.

Audiences are keen to see how his theatre discipline and real-life humility play out in the high-drama environment of the Bigg Boss house.

Personal Life

Despite his fame, Sarath maintains a low-key and grounded personal life. He is a devoted family man, living with his wife and two children. In a recent revelation, he shared the joyful news that the couple is expecting their third child. His balanced approach to fame and focus on family has earned him admiration off-screen as well.

From a theatre prodigy in Thiruvananthapuram to one of the most dynamic actors in South Indian cinema, Appani Sarath’s journey is truly inspirational. His participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 adds both star power and substance to the show. Fans can expect a blend of emotional depth, calm intellect, and occasional fire from this seasoned performer.

As the show unfolds, all eyes will be on Sarath—not just for his gameplay, but for the story he continues to write in front of millions of viewers.

FAQs

Q1. What is Appani Sarath's real name?

His real name is Sarath Kumar.

Q2. Which role made him famous?

He gained fame for his role as Appani Ravi in Angamaly Diaries.

Q3. What is his professional background before films?

He started his career in theatre and worked as a teacher in drama institutions.

Q4. Has he acted in Tamil films?

Yes, he has played notable roles in Tamil films like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sandakozhi 2, and in the web series Auto Shankar.

Q5. What is his family background?

Sarath lives with his wife and two children and is expecting a third child.