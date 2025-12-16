Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale Week Begins: Top 5 Finalists, Grand Finale Date, Prize Money and Voting Details

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has officially entered its most crucial phase as the show steps into finale week. Hosted by actor Nagarjuna, the popular reality show has delivered three months of drama, emotional moments, intense rivalries and strong gameplay. With eliminations now complete, the Top 5 finalists have been locked, and the countdown to the grand finale has begun.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Overview
The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 7, 2025, marking Nagarjuna’s return as the host. Over the weeks, the house witnessed shifting alliances, heated arguments, emotional breakdowns and strategic gameplay, gradually narrowing the competition to the strongest contenders.
As the show approaches its conclusion in December, fan engagement has reached its peak, with voting lines now open to decide the ultimate winner.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 5 Finalists Confirmed
Following the latest eliminations during the weekend episode, the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 have been finalised. Suman Shetty and Bharani Shankar were eliminated, clearing the path for the finalists.
Top 5 Finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9
Thanuja
Demon Pawan
Kalyan Padala
Emmanuel
Sanjjanaa
Each finalist has built a strong fan base through their individual journeys, gameplay styles and memorable moments inside the house.
Finale Week Highlights: Key Moments from the Latest Episode
The finale week kicked off with a lively episode hosted by Nagarjuna, who balanced humour and emotion while guiding the contestants into the final stretch.
One of the major announcements of the episode was the prize money reveal, confirming what the winner will take home. The episode also featured several engaging tasks, including:
Pearl reveal task, which secured finalist spots
Imitation and recreation task, turning past conflicts into comic moments
Bigg Boss venting session, allowing contestants to express unresolved emotions
These segments helped the housemates reflect on their journey while keeping the competition intense.
Prize Money of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9
The makers have officially confirmed the rewards for the winner of the season.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Gets
₹50 lakh cash prize
Bigg Boss trophy
A car
The announcement raised the stakes for the finalists, making the final week even more competitive.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale Date: What We Know So Far
According to multiple reports, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale is expected to take place on December 21, 2025. However, the channel and official partners have not yet issued a formal confirmation.
The finale episode is expected to follow the usual weekend telecast schedule and will likely be streamed simultaneously on television and OTT.
When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale
TV Channel: Star Maa
Weekday Episodes: 10 PM
Weekend Episodes (Hosted by Nagarjuna): 9 PM
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
24/7 Live Stream: Available on JioHotstar
The grand finale is expected to air live on both Star Maa and JioHotstar.
How to Vote for Your Favourite Contestant
With the show now in its final stage, voting is crucial in deciding the winner.
Voting Methods
Vote via the JioHotstar app
Vote through call-based voting
The voting lines are currently open and will remain active until December 19, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
What to Expect from the Final Days
As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads toward its conclusion, viewers can expect:
High-pressure tasks
Emotional farewells
Strategic gameplay
Fan-driven results
With rivalries, bonds and public support now under the spotlight, the final days promise intense drama and unforgettable moments before the winner is crowned.
