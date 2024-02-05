Black by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now streaming on Netflix

Black Critical Acclaim and IMDb Rating

With an IMDb rating of 8.1 from 36,000 votes, "Black" has received widespread acclaim. BBC hailed it as the boldest Bollywood movie to date, commending Sanjay Leela Bhansali's courage to create a film without the usual vibrant colors and songs.

Black Star Cast

The film's stellar cast includes Rani Mukerji, delivering a compelling performance as Michelle; Amitabh Bachchan as her mentor, Debraj Sahni; Shernaz Patel as Michelle's mother; and Ayesha Kapur portraying the younger Michelle.

Interestingly, Rani Mukerji wasn't the original choice for the lead role; it was initially envisioned for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Michelle, auditioned for the role, with Alia Bhatt also having been considered during the casting process.

Black Box Office Reception

Despite collecting 23.18 crores at the box office, "Black" faced mixed reactions upon its release. Aamir Khan criticized the portrayal of special students in the film, leading to a challenge from Amitabh Bachchan. This challenge inspired Aamir Khan to create "Taare Zameen Par," a film depicting a more accurate portrayal of special education.

As "Black" graces the digital platform, its narrative prowess and stellar performances continue to captivate audiences. The film's OTT release on Netflix marks a celebration of its 19th anniversary, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in this timeless classic that remains a milestone in Hindi cinema.