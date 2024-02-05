Black by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now streaming on Netflix
Black by Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic marvel, "Black," has made its digital debut on Netflix after 19 years of its theatrical release. This iconic film, ahead of its time, has left an indelible mark on Hindi Cinema, earning critical acclaim and multiple accolades.
"Black" is a poignant tale that unfolds the life of Michelle, portrayed by Rani Mukerji, who loses her sight and hearing at the age of 2. The film intricately explores her journey from a turbulent and uncontrollable child to finding solace and communication through the guidance of her eccentric tutor, Debraj Sahni, played by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.
Awards and Recognition for Black
The film, a trailblazer in its own right, clinched four major awards at the Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor (Amitabh Bachchan), Best Actress (Rani Mukerji), and Best Director. With a total of 11 awards, "Black" set a record at the 51st Filmfare Awards, becoming the most-awarded film in the history of the event.
Black Streaming Details
"Black" is now available for streaming on Netflix in Hindi with English subtitles, offering viewers a chance to delve into its 2-hour and 4-minute runtime. The official synopsis captures the essence of the film, stating, "Unable to see, hear, or speak after a childhood illness, a young woman grows up prone to violent outbursts until an eccentric tutor changes her life."
Black Critical Acclaim and IMDb Rating
With an IMDb rating of 8.1 from 36,000 votes, "Black" has received widespread acclaim. BBC hailed it as the boldest Bollywood movie to date, commending Sanjay Leela Bhansali's courage to create a film without the usual vibrant colors and songs.
Black Star Cast
The film's stellar cast includes Rani Mukerji, delivering a compelling performance as Michelle; Amitabh Bachchan as her mentor, Debraj Sahni; Shernaz Patel as Michelle's mother; and Ayesha Kapur portraying the younger Michelle.
Interestingly, Rani Mukerji wasn't the original choice for the lead role; it was initially envisioned for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Michelle, auditioned for the role, with Alia Bhatt also having been considered during the casting process.
Black Box Office Reception
Despite collecting 23.18 crores at the box office, "Black" faced mixed reactions upon its release. Aamir Khan criticized the portrayal of special students in the film, leading to a challenge from Amitabh Bachchan. This challenge inspired Aamir Khan to create "Taare Zameen Par," a film depicting a more accurate portrayal of special education.
As "Black" graces the digital platform, its narrative prowess and stellar performances continue to captivate audiences. The film's OTT release on Netflix marks a celebration of its 19th anniversary, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in this timeless classic that remains a milestone in Hindi cinema.