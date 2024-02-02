Exciting OTT Releases This Week (January 29-February 4, 2024): Miss Perfect, One Ranger, and more

Exciting OTT Releases This Week: In the ever-expanding world of online streaming, this week promises a diverse bouquet of entertainment across various platforms. From action-packed superhero sagas to intriguing mysteries, there's something for every taste. Let's dive into the latest releases that are set to capture our screens and hearts.

"One Ranger" – Lionsgate Play (Releasing on February 2)

Lionsgate Play presents "One Ranger," featuring Josh Holloway as a Texas Ranger recruited by British Intelligence. Embark on a thrilling mission alongside MI6 agent Gemma Arterton in this action-packed release on February 2.