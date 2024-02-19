Hanuman OTT release date is finalized! Read to learn more

Hanuman OTT release: The much-anticipated superhero epic "Hanuman," which took the box office by storm upon its theatrical release on January 12th, is now poised to make its highly awaited debut on the popular OTT platform, G5. Directed by the talented Prashanth Varma and featuring rising star Teja Sajja in the lead role, "Hanuman" has garnered widespread acclaim for its unique storyline and stunning visuals.
Despite its theatrical run extending well beyond the typical duration, the film continues to attract audiences, raking in over Rs. 300 crores in collections. As fans eagerly await its digital release, G5 has secured the exclusive streaming rights for "Hanuman," promising viewers an immersive experience from the comfort of their homes.
The acquisition of digital rights by G5, reportedly at a substantial price, underscores the immense anticipation surrounding the film's OTT release. While initial plans suggested a three-week gap between theatrical and digital premieres, the film's exceptional performance led to an extension of its cinematic run. However, with the conclusion of its successful box office stint, "Hanuman" is now gearing up for its digital premiere on March 2nd, marking a new chapter in its already illustrious journey.
One of the key highlights of "Hanuman" is its pan-Indian appeal, with the film being released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, and even international languages such as English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. This broad linguistic spectrum has contributed to its widespread popularity across diverse audiences.
In addition to its thrilling narrative and stellar performances, "Hanuman" has also garnered attention for its innovative marketing strategies, including discounted ticket prices in theaters. With ticket rates slashed to Rs. 100 for single screens and Rs. 150 for multiplexes, the film aims to further enhance accessibility for audiences.
Starring Teja Sajja as the titular hero and featuring a talented ensemble cast including Amrita Iyer, Vinay Roy, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, and Samudra Khani, "Hanuman" promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with action, emotion, and heroism.
As the countdown begins for its OTT premiere on G5, excitement among fans of the superhero genre and cinephiles continues to escalate. With its groundbreaking concept and captivating storytelling, "Hanuman" is poised to leave an indelible mark on the digital streaming landscape, captivating audiences worldwide with its timeless tale of courage and heroism.