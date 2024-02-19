Hanuman OTT release date is finalized! Read to learn more

Hanuman OTT Release: Platform, Date, and Languages

The acquisition of digital rights by G5, reportedly at a substantial price, underscores the immense anticipation surrounding the film's OTT release. While initial plans suggested a three-week gap between theatrical and digital premieres, the film's exceptional performance led to an extension of its cinematic run. However, with the conclusion of its successful box office stint, "Hanuman" is now gearing up for its digital premiere on March 2nd, marking a new chapter in its already illustrious journey.

One of the key highlights of "Hanuman" is its pan-Indian appeal, with the film being released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, and even international languages such as English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. This broad linguistic spectrum has contributed to its widespread popularity across diverse audiences.

In addition to its thrilling narrative and stellar performances, "Hanuman" has also garnered attention for its innovative marketing strategies, including discounted ticket prices in theaters. With ticket rates slashed to Rs. 100 for single screens and Rs. 150 for multiplexes, the film aims to further enhance accessibility for audiences.