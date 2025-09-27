Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Episodes 11-12 OTT Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, and Finale Expectations

The popular K-drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is coming to an end this weekend with its much-awaited final episodes. Fans have been hooked on the mix of romance, fantasy, and historical intrigue, making it one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of 2025. With its enemies-to-lovers trope, Joseon-era setting, and mouthwatering focus on royal cuisine, the show has created a strong global fanbase. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 11-12 OTT release date, time, cast, and what to expect in the finale.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 11-12 Release Date and OTT Platform
The finale episodes (11 and 12) of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will release on September 27 and September 28, 2025.
South Korea: Airs on tvN and TVING at 9:10 pm KST
India: Available at 5:40 pm IST
International: Stream exclusively on Netflix
Plot Recap of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
The story follows Yeon Ji Yeong (Im Yoon-ah), a French cuisine chef who wins a cooking competition and unexpectedly time-travels to the Joseon Dynasty. There, she is forced to cook fusion royal dishes for King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-Min), a tyrant with a refined palate. What starts as survival slowly turns into an unlikely romance, as food becomes the bridge between two very different worlds.
Based on the web novel Surviving as Yeonsangun’s Chef by Park Guk Jae, the drama beautifully blends history, romance, fantasy, and the universal love for food.
Cast of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Im Yoon-ah as Yeon Ji Yeong – A modern-day chef who time-travels to Joseon
Lee Chae-Min as King Lee Heon – The tyrant king with a love for good food
Kang Han-na as Kang Mok-ju – The greedy concubine
Choi Gwi-hwa as Prince Je Seon – The king’s uncle and head of the Royal Kitchen
Seo Yi-sook as Grand Queen Dowager Inju – The king’s grandmother and antagonist
Yoon Seo-ah as Seo Gil-geum – A palace maid and Ji Yeong’s friend
Oh Eui-shik as Im Song-jae – The king’s Chief State Councillor
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: What to Expect in Episodes 11-12 (Finale)
The finale promises betrayal, palace conspiracies, and emotional turmoil. With Prince Je Seon and the concubine plotting against the king, Yeon Ji Yeong and Lee Heon’s love story faces its biggest test. Episode 11-12 will reveal:
Whether King Lee Heon can hold on to his throne amidst betrayals
The fate of Yeon Ji Yeong — will she return to the modern world or stay in Joseon?
How love and food ultimately change the course of history
A dramatic showdown between loyalty, power, and love in the palace
Why Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Became a Hit
The drama stood out for its unique mix of culinary art, romance, and historical fantasy. Fans loved watching modern recipes recreated in the Joseon era, and the sizzling chemistry between Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-Min. The show consistently ranked high in viewership ratings in Korea and trended worldwide on Netflix.
With its finale approaching, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Will this be a happy ending for the chef and the king, or will history repeat itself with a tragic twist
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 11 and 12 mark the end of a K-drama that blended love, food, and history into a gripping narrative. Streaming on tvN, TVING, and Netflix, the finale will answer the lingering questions about Yeon Ji Yeong and King Lee Heon’s destiny. Don’t miss this weekend’s climax that promises drama, romance, and a feast for the senses.
