Boong Re-Release Date: BAFTA-Winning Manipuri Film Returns to Cinemas on March 6

The critically acclaimed Manipuri-language film Boong is set to return to theatres on March 6, 2026, following its historic victory at the British Academy Film Awards. The makers recently unveiled a new poster and trailer ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release, inviting audiences to experience the emotionally powerful story once again on the big screen.
The film has already earned global recognition after becoming the first Indian film to win a BAFTA in the Best Children’s & Family Film category, marking a landmark moment for regional Indian cinema.
Historic BAFTA Win Puts Boong on the Global Map
The 2026 edition of the British Academy Film Awards witnessed a historic achievement for Indian cinema when Boong secured the Best Children’s & Family Film honour. Competing against international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, the Manipuri film emerged victorious.
This milestone highlights the growing global appreciation for regional Indian storytelling and has placed the film firmly on the international cinematic stage.
Boong Storyline: A Child’s Journey to Reunite His Family
Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the coming-of-age drama revolves around a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen.
The story follows Boong, who lives with his single mother, Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam. Hoping to surprise his mother with the most meaningful gift, the young boy believes bringing his absent father back home would make her happy.
Driven by innocence and determination, Boong sets out on a cross-border journey with his best friend to search for his missing father. The emotional journey explores themes of family bonds, childhood resilience, hope, and the deep connection between a mother and her son.
Boong Trailer Offers a Glimpse of an Emotional Narrative
The newly released trailer provides a heartfelt look into the film’s touching storyline. It blends the simplicity of childhood dreams with emotionally layered storytelling.
While rooted in the cultural context of Manipur, the film’s themes of love, family, and perseverance resonate universally. The narrative captures the emotional turmoil of a child navigating loss and longing while maintaining hope for reconciliation.
Festival Journey and International Recognition
Before its theatrical release, Boong gained significant attention during its global festival run. The film premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, marking the beginning of an impressive international journey.
It later screened at several major film festivals, including:
Warsaw International Film Festival
São Paulo International Film Festival
Adelaide Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Each screening helped strengthen the film’s reputation as an emotionally rich and authentic narrative rooted in regional culture.
Filming Challenges During the Manipur Conflict
The film was shot in 2023, with production taking place across multiple locations in Manipur. Producers Shujaat Saudagar and Vikesh Bhutani recalled that the project was completed shortly before the outbreak of conflict in the state.
The team filmed for approximately 45 days over two months, bringing in talent from Mumbai to ensure international production quality. According to Bhutani, the crew faced several logistical challenges during the shoot.
Just a week after filming wrapped up, clashes began in Manipur in May 2023, triggering widespread unrest and displacement across the region.
During her BAFTA acceptance speech, director Lakshmipriya Devi also called for peace in the state, emphasising the importance of storytelling in spreading compassion and understanding.
Producer Shujaat Saudagar echoed the sentiment, stating that stories like Boong—centred on innocence, resilience, and love—are particularly important during difficult times.
Boong Re-Release Date
Following its global success and historic recognition, Boong will return to theatres on March 6, 2026. The re-release offers audiences another opportunity to experience the award-winning film that has brought international attention to Manipuri cinema and regional storytelling in India.
