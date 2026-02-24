From Manipur to BAFTA: Lakshmipriya Devi’s 'Boong' Brings Historic Glory to Northeast

Manipuri cinema has entered a new era of international recognition. Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut feature Boong won Best Children’s and Family Film at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2026 in London.

Advertisment

This landmark achievement marks one of the most significant milestones for Northeast Indian cinema, bringing long-overdue global attention to stories rooted in Manipur. Following an extensive international festival run, the Farhan Akhtar-backed drama is now set for a limited theatrical release in India on September 19.





Inside Boong: Childhood, Conflict and Unbreakable Hope

At its heart, Boong is a deeply emotional coming-of-age drama set against the socio-political realities of the Manipur valley. The film follows a young boy determined to reunite his estranged parents.

Boong’s journey takes him from the hills of Manipur to the border town of Moreh—and even across into Myanmar—in search of his missing father. His simple yet powerful motivation is to surprise his single mother by restoring their fractured family.

The narrative delicately contrasts the harsh realities of a conflict-affected region with the unfiltered optimism of childhood. In doing so, it transforms a local story into one with universal emotional resonance.

Lakshmipriya Devi’s Journey: From Bollywood Assistant to BAFTA Winner

Before stepping into the global spotlight, Lakshmipriya Devi built her foundation in Hindi cinema. She assisted on notable Bollywood projects such as Lakshya, Talaash, and PK.

However, for her directorial debut, she chose to return home to Manipur and tell a story shaped by personal memory and cultural roots.

Devi has shared that Boong was inspired by her grandmother’s folktales—stories that offered comfort and warmth during her childhood. By filming entirely in Manipur and using the native language, she ensured that the film retained its cultural authenticity while speaking to a global audience.

Meet the Cast: Authentic Voices from Manipur

Rather than relying on mainstream star power, Boong foregrounds local talent to maintain narrative authenticity.

Gugun Kipgen delivers a heartfelt performance as Boong.

Bala Hijam portrays Mandakini, the resilient mother at the centre of the story.

Angom Sanamatum plays Raju Agarwal, Boong’s loyal companion.

Vikram Kochhar appears as Sudhir Agarwal.

The film’s commitment to regional casting strengthens its emotional realism and cultural integrity.

Beyond the Trophy: A BAFTA Win with a Message

The BAFTA victory was not just a cinematic achievement but also a powerful cultural statement. Co-produced by Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film brought the lived realities of Manipur to an international platform.

During her acceptance speech at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Lakshmipriya Devi dedicated the award to the internally displaced children of her homeland. She expressed hope that they would regain their joy, innocence and dreams.

Her words transformed the celebratory moment into a call for peace and recognition for a region often overlooked in mainstream discourse.

From Film Festivals to Global Acclaim

Long before its BAFTA recognition, Boong had already carved a strong presence on the international festival circuit.

The film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to screen at the Warsaw International Film Festival, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India.

It also secured Best Feature Film at the International South Asian Film Festival in Canada, further cementing its reputation as a global festival favourite.

India Release Date and OTT Status

After months of international acclaim, Indian audiences will finally have the opportunity to watch Boong in theatres beginning September 19.

The release will be limited to select major cities rather than a nationwide rollout. As of now, the makers have not announced any official OTT streaming partner, meaning the film is not yet available for digital viewing in India.

A New Chapter for Northeast Indian Storytelling

Lakshmipriya Devi’s BAFTA win signals a broader shift in Indian cinema’s global narrative. It validates regionally grounded storytelling and highlights the richness of voices emerging from Northeast India.

With Boong, Devi has demonstrated that authenticity, cultural specificity and emotional honesty can transcend borders. From Manipur to London’s BAFTA stage, her journey represents a transformative moment for independent Indian cinema.

Also Read:

Manipuri Film ‘Boong’ Wins BAFTA for Best Children’s & Family Film

70th Filmfare Awards South 2026 Winners List: Complete Telugu and Tamil Award Results