Manipuri Film ‘Boong’ Wins BAFTA for Best Children’s & Family Film

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, the Manipuri-language film Boong has won the BAFTA award for Best Children’s & Family Film at a ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Directed by debut filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong was produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex and Shujaat Saudagar. The director and producers were present at the ceremony to receive the prestigious award.

The film triumphed over major international contenders, including Lilo & Stitch, Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2), and the French sci-fi film Arco, marking a significant global recognition for regional Indian storytelling.

Boong follows the journey of a young schoolboy navigating racial tensions and border-related challenges in Manipur, driven by resilience and a longing to reunite his fractured family. The film features performances by Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, and Angom Sanamatum.

During her acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya Devi made a heartfelt appeal for peace in Manipur, reflecting on the emotional journey behind the film. She described the award as an unexpected summit after a long climb and expressed hope for the restoration of normalcy in the conflict-affected state.

She also dedicated her message to children displaced by violence, including some of the young actors involved in the film, wishing for them to regain their joy and innocence. Stressing forgiveness as a powerful human strength, she thanked BAFTA not only for the honour but also for providing a platform to voice hope.

Boong had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and went on to be screened at several major festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.