70th Filmfare Awards South 2026 Winners List: Complete Telugu and Tamil Award Results

The 70th edition of the prestigious Filmfare Awards South was held on February 21, 2026, at the Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi, Kerala, in association with Kerala Tourism. The grand ceremony celebrated the finest talents from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, honouring excellence in acting, direction, music and technical crafts.

Advertisment

Here is the complete winners list from the Telugu and Tamil categories, along with major highlights from the star-studded evening.

70th Filmfare Awards South 2026 Telugu Winners: Full List

The Telugu film industry witnessed a dominant night for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which emerged as the biggest winner of the evening.

Major Telugu Award Winners

Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Film (Critics’): Lucky Baskhar – Directed by Venky Atluri

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)

Best Actress (Critics’): Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)

Supporting and Technical Category Winners (Telugu)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anjali (Gangs of Godavari)

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry (“Chuttamalle” – Devara: Part 1)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna (“Kurchi Madathapetti” – Guntur Kaaram)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (“Chuttamalle” – Devara: Part 1)

Best Debut Director: Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD); Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Choreography: Sekhar Master (“Kurchi Madathapetti” – Guntur Kaaram)

Pushpa 2: The Rule Dominates the Telugu Awards

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest winner in the Telugu segment, bagging Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor awards. The film also made its presence felt in music and choreography categories, reinforcing its massive cultural and commercial impact on Telugu cinema in 2026.

70th Filmfare Awards South 2026 Tamil Winners: Complete List

The Tamil film industry also witnessed a competitive and celebratory evening, with Amaran emerging as a major winner.

Major Tamil Award Winners

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: PS Vinothraj (Kottukkaali); Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Film (Critics’): Meiyazhagan – Directed by C. Prem Kumar

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran)

Best Actor (Critics’): Arvind Swami (Meiyazhagan)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi (Amaran)

Best Actress (Critics’): Anna Ben (Kottukkaali)

Supporting and Technical Category Winners (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Karthi (Meiyazhagan)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu (Thangalaan); Swasika (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Music Album: G. V. Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Lyrics: Uma Devi (“Yaaro Ivan Yaaro” – Meiyazhagan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan (“Hey Minnale” – Amaran)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan (“Hey Minnale” – Amaran)

Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari (J Baby); Tamizharasan Pachamuthu (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

Best Cinematography: C. H. Sai (Amaran)

Outstanding Performance: Vikram (Thangalaan)

The 70th Filmfare Awards South once again showcased the strength and diversity of South Indian cinema. From commercial blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule to critically acclaimed films such as Meiyazhagan and Kottukkaali, the ceremony honoured artistic brilliance across genres.

With stellar performances, powerful storytelling and technical excellence taking centre stage, the awards night reaffirmed the global rise and creative dominance of Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Also Read:

68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

Engaged Season 2 Eliminated Contestants List: Who Has Been Evicted So Far From Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar’s Show?

Assam’s Suman Adhikary Earns Two Nominations At 68th Filmfare Awards