Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Where to Watch Benedict’s Love Story

Netflix’s globally popular period drama Bridgerton is returning with its highly anticipated Season 4, and this time the spotlight finally falls on Benedict Bridgerton. After three seasons of romance, scandals and social intrigue, viewers will watch the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family step into the marriage mart — reluctantly — and find himself entangled in a forbidden love story.
Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 4, including release dates, episode details, cast, plot and streaming information.
Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date and Episode Schedule
Netflix has officially confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts, similar to the previous season.
Bridgerton Season 4 Release Dates:
Part 1 (Episodes 1–4): January 29, 2026
Part 2 (Episodes 5–8): February 26, 2026
Each part will drop simultaneously worldwide on Netflix.
When Will Bridgerton Season 4 Episodes Release?
Based on Netflix’s standard release pattern, new episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 are expected to premiere at:
12:00 AM PT
3:00 AM ET
1:30 PM IST
How Many Episodes Are in Bridgerton Season 4?
Season 4 will consist of eight episodes in total, split evenly across two parts:
Part 1: 4 episodes
Part 2: 4 episodes
Each episode is expected to have a runtime of approximately 58 minutes to over one hour, consistent with earlier seasons.
Bridgerton Season 4 Plot: Benedict and Sophie’s Forbidden Romance
Following the format of Julia Quinn’s novels, each season of Bridgerton focuses on one sibling’s love story. Season 4 is inspired by “An Offer From a Gentleman” and tells a Cinderella-style romance centred on Benedict Bridgerton.
Benedict, known for his artistic spirit and resistance to societal expectations, finds himself captivated by a mysterious masked woman at a lavish masquerade ball hosted by Lady Violet Bridgerton. As he searches for the elusive “Lady in Silver,” fate leads him toward Sophie Baek, a resourceful maid living under harsh circumstances.
Unbeknownst to Benedict, Sophie and the masked woman are the same. As their paths intertwine, Benedict struggles to reconcile fantasy with reality, while Sophie navigates the rigid class boundaries of Regency society.
The season explores themes of identity, class divide, forbidden love and personal transformation, promising emotional depth alongside Bridgerton’s signature glamour.
Bridgerton Season 4 Cast: Full Confirmed List
Here is the confirmed cast for Bridgerton Season 4:
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton / Lady Whistledown
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling
Victor Alli as John Stirling
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
Isabella Wei as Posy Li
Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley
Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
Lady Whistledown’s Role in Season 4
WithPenelope Featherington’s identity as Lady Whistledown revealed, Season 4 introduces a major shift in power dynamics. Penelope will be seen working closely with Queen Charlotte, adding political tension and intrigue to the ton.
Meanwhile, married life for Colin and Penelope will also be explored, alongside developments involving Francesca and John Stirling.
Where to Watch Bridgerton Season 4 Online
Bridgerton Season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix.
All previous seasons (Seasons 1–3) are also available to binge-watch on the platform.
With Benedict Bridgerton finally taking centre stage, Bridgerton Season 4 promises romance, drama, social conflict and emotional depth. The cross-class love story between Benedict and Sophie is set to deliver one of the franchise’s most compelling narratives yet.
As the ton prepares for another scandal-filled season, the biggest question remains — can love truly conquer society’s rules?
Bridgerton Season 4 premieres January 29, 2026, only on Netflix.
Also Read:
Mismatched Season 4 Goes on Floors: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli Begin Shoot in Mumbai
Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Ajay Devgn Returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in October 2026