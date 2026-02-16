BTS The Comeback Live ARIRANG OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch BTS’ Seoul Concert Online in India

Global K-pop sensation BTS is set to make a historic return with their much-awaited comeback event, BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG. Alongside the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang, the seven-member group will kick off their new world tour with a grand concert in Seoul — and fans in India can stream it live online.
BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG OTT Release Date and Time in India
BTS will livestream their comeback concert on March 21, 2026, via Netflix.
Premiere Date: March 21, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM KST
India Time: 4:30 PM IST
Streaming Platform:Netflix
Availability: Streaming in over 190 countries
This special broadcast will capture the band’s first full-scale concert since their hiatus, making it a milestone moment for the global ARMY.
BTS ARIRANG World Tour Begins at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul
The comeback concert will be held at the iconic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The historic venue will serve as the starting point of the Arirang World Tour, marking a symbolic homecoming for the group.
For fans unable to travel to South Korea, the livestream ensures that audiences across India and worldwide can witness the performance in real time.
BTS Fifth Album ‘Arirang’ Release Date
BTS’ fifth studio album Arirang is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026, just a day before the concert livestream.
The album marks the group’s first major release in nearly four years and reunites all seven members:
Jin
RM
Suga
J-Hope
Jimin
V
Jungkook
The comeback is expected to be one of the biggest music events of 2026, with massive global anticipation surrounding both the album and the tour.
BTS: The Return Documentary on Netflix – Release Date and Details
In addition to the live concert, BTS will premiere a feature-length documentary titled BTS: The Return on March 27, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.
Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary will explore:
The band’s reunion after a hiatus
Behind-the-scenes moments from their comeback preparations
The making of the album Arirang
Personal reflections on their journey since debuting in 2013
The film reportedly captures the members reuniting in Los Angeles to work on new music while reflecting on their evolution as global artists.
Why BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG Is a Major Global Event
BTS played a pivotal role in taking Korean pop music to international heights. Their return as a complete group after years of solo projects and hiatus has created extraordinary buzz worldwide.
The livestreamed Seoul concert is more than just a performance — it symbolises a new chapter for the band and their fandom. With millions expected to tune in online, the event is likely to dominate global streaming charts and social media trends.
How to Watch BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG in India
To watch the concert in India:
Subscribe to Netflix.
Log in on March 21, 2026.
Tune in at 4:30 PM IST for the live broadcast.
Viewers can stream the concert on smart TVs, laptops, tablets, or smartphones via the Netflix app.
BTS’ comeback with Arirang and the BTS The Comeback Live concert marks a defining moment in 2026’s entertainment calendar. From a grand Seoul performance at Gwanghwamun Square to a globally accessible Netflix livestream and a behind-the-scenes documentary, the band is ensuring that no fan misses out.
For ARMY in India and across the world, March 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable month.
Also Read:
BTS World Tour 2026–27 Officially Announced: Full Dates, Cities, Venues, Ticket Details and Comeback Highlights
BTS Comeback Confirmed for 2026: New Album, USA Recording, World Tour & What Fans Can Expect
BTS in the Military: From Special Forces to Elite Instructors – A Look at Their Remarkable Service Journey