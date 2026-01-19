Can This Love Be Translated OTT Release Date and Time in India: When and Where to Watch

K-drama fans have a new romantic series to add to their watchlist this January 2026. Can This Love Be Translated?, starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung, has officially premiered on Netflix. The much-anticipated rom-com blends love, language and emotional connection, marking the first on-screen collaboration between the two popular Korean stars.
If you’re planning a binge-watch, here’s everything you need to know about Can This Love Be Translated? OTT release date, streaming time in India, plot details, total episodes, and where to watch online.
Can This Love Be Translated OTT Release Date in India
Can This Love Be Translated? premiered globally on Friday, January 16, 2026. The release date applies to Indian viewers as well, allowing fans across the country to stream the series simultaneously with international audiences.
Can This Love Be Translated Release Time on Netflix India
In India, the K-drama became available for streaming on Netflix from 1:30 PM IST on its release day. Netflix has dropped all episodes at once, making it ideal for viewers who prefer uninterrupted binge-watching rather than weekly releases.
Where to Watch Can This Love Be Translated Online
The romantic comedy series is a Netflix Original and streams exclusively on Netflix. A valid Netflix subscription is required to watch the show in India and other regions.
Can This Love Be Translated: Key Details
|Detail
|Information
|K-Drama Title
|Can This Love Be Translated?
|OTT Platform
|Netflix
|Release Date
|January 16, 2026
|Release Time (India)
|1:30 PM IST
|Total Episodes
|12
|Genre
|Romantic Comedy
|Language
|Korean
Can This Love Be Translated? Plot Summary
At its heart, Can This Love Be Translated? is a romantic comedy about connection beyond words. According to the official Netflix synopsis, the story explores how emotions and intentions can get lost — and found — in translation.
The drama follows Joo Hojin (Kim Seon Ho), a highly skilled polyglot interpreter who excels in languages but struggles to understand love. His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes the interpreter for a travel-based dating reality show called Romantic Trip.
During the assignment, Hojin reconnects with Cha Muhee (Go Youn Jung), a vibrant Hallyu actress he once met years ago when she was still unknown. Since then, Muhee has risen to global fame after a breakout film success. As part of the show, she travels to romantic destinations around the world with Japanese actor Hiro (Sota Fukushi) to explore the possibility of love.
As Hojin translates conversations between Muhee and Hiro, he unknowingly becomes the emotional bridge between them. However, growing chemistry, unresolved feelings and differing views on love complicate the situation, forcing Hojin to confront emotions he has long avoided.
Cast and Creative Team of Can This Love Be Translated
Kim Seon Ho as Joo Hojin
Go Youn Jung as Cha Muhee
Sota Fukushi as Hiro
Lee Yi Dam
Choi Woo Sung
The series is directed by the acclaimed Hong Sisters, known for their work on popular dramas such as Hotel Del Luna and Alchemy of Souls, adding further anticipation among K-drama audiences.
Total Number of Episodes of Can This Love Be Translated
The series consists of12 episodes, all of which were released simultaneously on January 16, 2026. This allows viewers to watch the complete story without waiting for weekly episode drops.
Why Can This Love Be Translated Is Worth Watching
First K-drama collaboration betweenKim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung
A globe-trotting romantic storyline centred on communication and emotional growth
Direction by the Hong Sisters, known for visually rich and emotionally layered dramas
A complete binge-ready release with all episodes available from day one
