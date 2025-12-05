Dear X Ending Explained: Baek Ah-jin’s Final Betrayal and the Truth Behind the Drama’s Shocking Finale

The K-drama Dear X concluded with one of the most gripping finales of 2025, leaving viewers stunned by its portrayal of fame, manipulation, trauma, and the chilling descent of Baek Ah-jin. Premiering on November 6, 2025, the series quickly gained global buzz for its bold storytelling and powerful performances by Kim Yoo-jung, Kim Young-dae, and Kim Do-hoon.

As the final episodes dropped, fans were eager to understand the many twists—particularly the truth behind Ah-jin’s crimes, the devastating car crash, and the fates of Jun-seo, Jae-oh, and Moon Do-hyeok. Here is a detailed and clarified breakdown of how Dear X ends.

How Baek Ah-jin’s Hidden Crimes Were Exposed in the Dear X Finale

The climax of Dear X centres around the public unravelling of Baek Ah-jin’s carefully built façade. On the night she receives the prestigious Best Actress Award, her triumph turns into a nightmare.

During her acceptance speech, a pre-recorded exposé begins to play, revealing evidence of her manipulative relationships, orchestrated crimes, and involvement in multiple deaths. The broadcast includes recovered footage and confessions, tied to past incidents that Ah-jin had long buried.

One of the most crucial pieces of evidence comes from Kim Jae-oh, who planted hidden cameras on Moon Do-hyeok’s rooftop. Despite being attacked and killed by Do-hyeok’s men, the recording survives and clearly captures the men admitting they acted under Do-hyeok’s orders. This video becomes the final trigger that exposes both Do-hyeok and Ah-jin’s darker truths.

With this revelation, Ah-jin’s glamorous facade collapses. Her crimes, her rise to fame, and her manipulations are finally laid bare before the entire nation.

i love this scene so much!!



in the first ep she left her mom dying on the ground and went up, she was her first X. This time she left Junseo dying at the bottom and climbed up and he was her last X.



AND SHE DIDN’T KILL ANY OF THEM #DearX#DearXEp12pic.twitter.com/t14Qs95e8M — Shina⁷ 아포방포💜 (@Hanniee_tan) December 4, 2025

The Car Crash: Did Baek Ah-jin and Yoon Jun-seo Die?

Following the explosive reveal, emotions spiral out of control. Yoon Jun-seo, already broken by betrayals and the weight of the truth, drives with Ah-jin with the intention of ending everything—himself, their toxic relationship, and the pain he carries.

Their car veers off a cliff and crashes. Early reports claim that both Jun-seo and Ah-jin have died.

But the final scene reveals a brutal twist:

Baek Ah-jin survives. Yoon Jun-seo dies.

Ah-jin crawls out of the wreckage, leaving Jun-seo mortally wounded behind. In her chilling final moment, she looks back at him—injured and helpless—and gives a faint, unsettling smile before disappearing without a trace.

Her survival and her lack of remorse mark the ultimate display of her psychopathic nature.

Is Baek Ah-jin Alive at the End of Dear X?

Yes. The finale confirms that Baek Ah-jin survives the crash. Though her public image is destroyed and her crimes exposed, she remains emotionally detached, unrepentant, and fully aware of her next move.

Her disappearance leaves viewers with one haunting implication: Ah-jin may be gone from the spotlight, but she hasn’t truly been stopped.

What Happened to Moon Do-hyeok? Was He Punished?

The rooftop footage also exposes Moon Do-hyeok’s role in Jae-oh’s murder, forcing him into a corner. While the finale shows his psychological unravelling as he realises the truth cannot be contained, the series does not depict his arrest or legal punishment.

Instead, his fate is deliberately left ambiguous.

His downfall is moral and emotional, but not conclusively legal—one of the many loose threads the series leaves for viewers to interpret.

Did Jae-oh Die in Dear X?

Yes. Episode 12 begins with the tragic death of Kim Jae-oh. As he attempts to uncover Do-hyeok’s past at Ah-jin’s request, he becomes the target of Do-hyeok’s surveillance. His murder becomes one of the defining events that accelerates the finale’s unravelling.

Is Dear X K-drama Ending Different From the Webtoon?

Yes, the drama diverges significantly from the original webtoon.

Key differences include:

In the webtoon, Ah-jin becomes pregnant with Jun-seo’s child, a decision she intentionally manipulates.

She later marries Do-hyeok and withdraws from acting after suffering facial injuries.

Years later, she reveals to Jun-seo that the child is his, using it as a final act of revenge.

The webtoon’s ending is darker, more emotionally intense, and heavily themed around vengeance.

The drama takes a more psychological, open-ended route, focusing on Ah-jin’s survival and unresolved consequences.

Will There Be Dear X Season 2?

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding a second season. However, the ending leaves several unanswered questions:

Ah-jin’s disappearance

The unresolved fate of Moon Do-hyeok

The public fallout after the award ceremony

Whether justice will eventually catch up to Ah-jin

Given the massive global response and fan demand, a Season 2 remains a strong possibility, though not yet confirmed.

The ending of Dear X reveals Baek Ah-jin’s character in its coldest, most honest form. Her final betrayal—leaving Jun-seo to die—cements her as one of K-dramaland’s most memorable anti-heroines.

The finale exposes the depths of obsession, ambition, and emotional manipulation embedded in the entertainment world, while leaving viewers unsettled by its open-ended finish.

Also Read:

Dear X Episodes 11–12 Finale: OTT Release Date, Time, Platforms, Recap, and What to Expect From Baek Ah-jin’s Final Showdown

Dear X Episodes 5 and 6 OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot and Where to Watch Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae’s Korean Thriller