Idol I Episodes 7–8 OTT Release Date in India, Time, Streaming Platforms, and Story Predictions

The Korean legal thriller Idol I continues to grip viewers with its blend of courtroom drama, celebrity culture, romance, and suspense. Starring Choi Soo-young and Kim Jae-young, the series has steadily built tension, and Episodes 7 and 8 are set to push the narrative into a more emotionally charged phase.
As Maeng Se-na’s long-hidden secret comes out and the murder investigation grows more complicated, fans in India are eager to know the release details and what lies ahead.
Idol I Episodes 7 and 8 OTT Release Date in India
The next two episodes of Idol I will release as per the show’s regular weekly schedule.
Episode 7 Release Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
Episode 8 Release Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
The drama follows a two-episode-per-week format, airing every Monday and Tuesday.
Idol I Episodes 7–8 Release Time in India and Korea
In South Korea, Idol I airs on ENA at 10:00 PM KST. For Indian viewers, the episodes become available on OTT platforms the following morning.
Korea: 10:00 PM KST
India: Around 6:30 AM IST (may vary slightly by platform)
International Netflix drops may follow staggered timing, with some regions receiving episodes later in the day.
Where to Watch Idol I Episodes 7 and 8 Online
Viewers in India and other international regions can stream Idol I on the following platforms, subject to regional availability:
Netflix
Rakuten Viki
Amazon Prime Video
Viu
It is advised to check local listings, as streaming rights and release times can differ by country.
Idol I Story Recap: What Happened in Episodes 5 and 6?
Episodes 5 and 6 marked a major turning point in the series. Maeng Se-na’s car accident was revealed to be deliberate sabotage by obsessive fans, while suspicion tightened around Gold Boys drummer Choi Jae-hee.
The investigation uncovered a supposed secret contract linked to Do Ra-ik’s alleged attempt to leave his group. However, it was later revealed that the payment connected to the deal was sent to Ra-ik’s mother, not him. The truth pointed towards manipulation rather than betrayal.
The biggest shock came when Ra-ik discovered Se-na’s hidden identity as a devoted Gold Boys fan, ending Episode 6 on an emotionally devastating cliffhanger.
Idol I Episodes 7 and 8: What to Expect Next
With the story entering its second half, Episodes 7 and 8 are expected to raise the stakes both emotionally and legally.
Maeng Se-na’s Secret Comes to Light
The fallout from Se-na’s exposed fandom threatens her credibility as Ra-ik’s lawyer. Hurt and confused, Ra-ik is expected to distance himself from her, possibly severing their professional relationship.
Murder Investigation Intensifies
New suspects and fresh evidence are likely to emerge as the prosecution struggles to pin the crime on a single individual. The case surrounding Kang Woo-seong’s death becomes increasingly complex.
Strained Relationships and Emotional Conflict
Ra-ik’s reaction to Se-na’s secret, coupled with unresolved feelings between them, will add emotional weight to the narrative. Trust, betrayal, and vulnerability are set to define the next phase of their relationship.
Shifting Power Dynamics
With pressure mounting on both the defence and prosecution, alliances may shift as characters are forced to reveal their true motives.
How Many Episodes Are There in Idol I?
Idol I consists of 12 episodes, each approximately one hour long. The remaining release schedule is as follows:
Episode 9 – January 19, 2026
Episode 10 – January 20, 2026
Episode 11 – January 26, 2026
Episode 12 – January 27, 2026
Idol I Cast and Characters
Choi Soo-young as Maeng Se-na, a top criminal lawyer hiding her idol fandom
Kim Jae-young as Do Ra-ik, a K-pop idol accused of murder
Jung Jae-kwang as Kwak Byung-gyun, the lead prosecutor
Kim Hyun-jin as Park Chung-jae, private investigator
Choi Hee-jin as Hong Hye-joo, Ra-ik’s ex-lover
Why Idol I Is a Must-Watch K-Drama in 2026
By combining legal suspense with celebrity culture and emotional storytelling, Idol I stands out among 2026’s Korean dramas. Episodes 7 and 8 promise crucial revelations that could redefine the case, the romance, and the fate of its central characters.
As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, the series continues to deliver compelling drama that keeps viewers coming back each week.
