Chandramukhi 2 Early Review: Tamil Audiences Applaud Kangana Ranaut's Performance in Horror-Comedy

Chandramukhi 2 Early Review: Chandramukhi 2, the eagerly awaited horror-comedy starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, hit theaters today, September 28. Following the success of Tamil films like Jawan, Jailer, PS 2, Varisu, and Thunivu, the Tamil film industry is back with a bang with Chandramukhi 2, directed by P. Vasu. The first-day first show has already thrilled moviegoers and critics, who have begun sharing their thoughts on the film. Beyond its storyline, Kangana Ranaut's performance is capturing the hearts of Tamil audiences.

As the movie unfolds, numerous netizens are sharing their insights on Chandramukhi 2 post-interval. One enthusiastic viewer expressed, "#Chandramukhi2 excels in every aspect; it's a family entertainer with outstanding music, set pieces, and background music. The seamless blend of horror and comedy is a hit. #KanganaRanaut is exceptional, as is #Raghava and the supporting cast. A true crowd-pleaser."

Another Twitter user, halfway through Chandramukhi 2, commented, "At the interval, #Chandramukhi2 stands as a perfect family film, thanks to the brilliant acting of #RaghavaLawrence. The first half has a firm grip on the audience. Anticipate an unexpected twist and a delightful surprise that Kangana's fans will adore."

