Sukhee Movie Review: A Missed Opportunity to Delve into Women's Aspirations

Sukhee Movie Review: 'Sukhee' attempts to illuminate the challenges women face in pursuing their dreams, yet it often appears ostentatious and heavy-handed. Subtlety takes a backseat as 'Sukhee' forcefully drives its message.
The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, and more. Directed by Sonal Joshi, 'Sukhee' endeavors to tackle significant issues related to women's aspirations.
'Sukhee' narrates the story of Sukhpreet Kalra (Shilpa Shetty), a homemaker who suddenly reminisces about her teenage days filled with dreams and ambitions. Her impending college reunion prompts her to reconnect with her girl gang after decades, leading her to realize that she's worth more than her current role as a wife and mother.
Exploring the suppressed aspirations of women in cinema is a praiseworthy endeavor, and there is a growing need to celebrate and promote such narratives. However, 'Sukhee,' penned by Sonal Joshi with a story by Radhika Anand and screenplay by Paulomi Datta, falls short of delivering the depth required for this vital theme.
While the film touches upon various taboos and issues faced by women, it only scratches the surface. Tokenism prevails, but the movie fails to dive deeper into these multifaceted topics. The first half primarily revolves around Sukhpreet's mundane life, with only fleeting glimpses of her concealed desires and microaggressions. 'Sukhee' strives to address substantial issues but often remains on the surface.
The film's pacing is a major concern as it attempts to squeeze too much into a brief runtime. Subtlety is sacrificed in favor of forcefully conveying the message. The second half does offer moments of nuance and authentic dialogue, yet the film ultimately opts for a more convenient ending, missing the opportunity to explore its themes in a more profound manner.
Shilpa Shetty's on-screen presence is undeniable, but her portrayal of Sukhee in the first half comes across as unrealistic. Her character, a homemaker in a small town, appears impeccably groomed, which feels out of place. Chaitannya Choudhry stands out with his portrayal of a man-child, injecting authenticity into his role. However, other supporting characters, including Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, and Pavleen Gujral, feel underdeveloped, serving as mere checkboxes in Sukhee's journey. Amit Sadh delivers a charming performance in his role.
Sonal Joshi's direction exhibits potential, but the film's sanitized portrayal of real-life settings and situations detracts from its authenticity. Some elements, such as the cleanliness of a local bus stop restroom, seem unrealistic. The incorporation of Easter Eggs, like casting Kiran Kumar as Sukhee's father, falls flat and adds to the film's lack of freshness. The music, unfortunately, is average, with a rendition of Ali Sethi's "Chan Kitha" failing to leave a significant impact.