Sukhee Movie Review: A Missed Opportunity to Delve into Women's Aspirations

Sukhee Movie Review: 'Sukhee' attempts to illuminate the challenges women face in pursuing their dreams, yet it often appears ostentatious and heavy-handed. Subtlety takes a backseat as 'Sukhee' forcefully drives its message.

Cast and Crew

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, and more. Directed by Sonal Joshi, 'Sukhee' endeavors to tackle significant issues related to women's aspirations.

Plot Summary

'Sukhee' narrates the story of Sukhpreet Kalra (Shilpa Shetty), a homemaker who suddenly reminisces about her teenage days filled with dreams and ambitions. Her impending college reunion prompts her to reconnect with her girl gang after decades, leading her to realize that she's worth more than her current role as a wife and mother.

Script Analysis

Exploring the suppressed aspirations of women in cinema is a praiseworthy endeavor, and there is a growing need to celebrate and promote such narratives. However, 'Sukhee,' penned by Sonal Joshi with a story by Radhika Anand and screenplay by Paulomi Datta, falls short of delivering the depth required for this vital theme.

While the film touches upon various taboos and issues faced by women, it only scratches the surface. Tokenism prevails, but the movie fails to dive deeper into these multifaceted topics. The first half primarily revolves around Sukhpreet's mundane life, with only fleeting glimpses of her concealed desires and microaggressions. 'Sukhee' strives to address substantial issues but often remains on the surface.

The film's pacing is a major concern as it attempts to squeeze too much into a brief runtime. Subtlety is sacrificed in favor of forcefully conveying the message. The second half does offer moments of nuance and authentic dialogue, yet the film ultimately opts for a more convenient ending, missing the opportunity to explore its themes in a more profound manner.