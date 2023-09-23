Athidhi OTT Review: Telugu Web Series on Hotstar

Athidhi Story

Ravi Varma (played by Venu Thottempudi), a writer, resides in a mansion with his paralyzed wife, Sandhya (Aditi Gautam). On a stormy night, a mysterious woman named Maaya (Avanthika Mishra) arrives at Ravi's doorstep, seeking shelter for the night. Ravi, compassionate, welcomes her in. Meanwhile, Savari (Venkatesh Kakamanu), a YouTuber specializing in ghost-hunting videos, experiences intense fear after encountering a ghostly apparition.

Savari seeks refuge in Ravi's mansion, where he crosses paths with Maaya. Believing her to be a ghost, Savari implores Ravi to leave the mansion to preserve their lives. Who is Maaya? What secrets surround her? How will Ravi and Savari navigate this enigmatic situation? These are the questions that "Athidhi" aims to unravel.

Athidhi Highlights

"Athidhi" wastes no time in getting the story rolling, swiftly introducing its central characters. The backdrop of horror adds an engaging element right from the start.

Venu Thottempudi delivers a compelling performance in this horror thriller, showcasing his talent with subtle yet powerful emotions.

Avanthika Mishra shines in her role, not only for her performance but also for the meaningful societal message conveyed through her character.

Venkatesh Kakamanu's portrayal of the YouTuber Savari is endearing, leaving a lasting impression.

Aditi Gautam, known for her role in "Neninthe," delivers a decent performance in her given role.

The background score by Kapil Kumar complements the horror theme effectively. The inclusion of short stories within the series adds depth to the narrative.

Athidhi Drawbacks: