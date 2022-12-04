‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Cliff Emmich Passes Away

Cliff Emmich, actor of ‘Little House on the Prairie’, passed away at the age of 85 due to lung cancer.

This was confirmed by the actor’s representative to Fox News.

The representative was quoted by the news outlet saying, “My client and friend for over fifty years lost his battle with lung cancer. He passed at his home in Valley Village on Monday.”

According to reports, Emmich was born Ohio in the year 1936 and grew up in California.

According to Fox News, throughout his career, the actor appeared in more than 90 movies and TV shows, making his screen debut in 1969's Gaily, Gaily. He was best remembered for playing Chicago in the 1973 movie 'Payday,' which featured Rip Torn's honky tonk singer Maury Dann riding in the backseat of a Cadillac automobile.

Alongside co-stars Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges, Emmich went on to play a Western Union security guard in the 1974 movie 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.'

In 'Halloween II' in 1981, Emmich kept the security guard job he had previously played.