Coldplay to Perform in Ahmedabad on Jan 25– Tickets Go on Sale Soon

British rock band Coldplay is set to captivate Indian fans with yet another major concert, this time in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The band will perform at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, following their three highly anticipated shows in Mumbai just days earlier.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13, Coldplay officially announced the show, writing: “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED! The band will play their biggest-ever show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST. MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour (sic).”

✨ 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED



The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025.



Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.



Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/MpcKE5vZbe — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 13, 2024

Fans eager to attend the Ahmedabad show will be able to purchase tickets starting on November 16 at 12 pm IST via BookMyShow. As with the Mumbai shows, ticket sales will be managed through a virtual queue system. Fans will be assigned positions via an Automated Queue Randomisation System as soon as the sale goes live, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Coldplay’s performance will feature some of their most iconic anthems, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars, and Adventure of a Lifetime, promising a truly unforgettable experience for their Indian fans.

The band’s upcoming Ahmedabad concert marks their return to India after nine years. Coldplay, consisting of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, last performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Previously, Coldplay announced three shows in Mumbai, scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. With excitement building for their return, this marks a significant moment in the band’s history in India, as they continue to build on their global success.

Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness Coldplay's magic live once again!