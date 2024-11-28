Women in Assam Unsafe Under Himanta Biswa Sarma's Rule: Congress

Senior Congress spokesperson Ratul Kalita on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government in Assam for failing to ensure the safety of women, particularly those belonging to the tea community.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati today, Kalita stressed that crimes against women have increased across the state during the BJP's rule. He highlighted the inaction by the police and government in tackling the cases. He also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for speaking about women's safety in other states while failing to ensure safety for women in his own.

He said, “Since 2023, women from Assam’s tea garden areas have become soft targets of violence. While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was busy with the ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign in Jharkhand, he has ignored the alarming rise in violence against women in his own state.”

The Congress spokesperson accused several BJP leaders of being involved in incidents of violence against women, alleging that the police have taken no steps to address these issues.

“A minor girl from Doomdooma was missing since the past six months. Despite the arrest of seven accused, we fear they may escape punishment. A similar incident occurred on April 2, 2023, in Tinsukia's Katoni village, where a 13-year-old girl was raped by BJP leader Samudra Rai. Yet, Assam police have failed to arrest him. We want to know from Himanta Biswa Sarma: Is the accused being protected because he is a BJP leader? Do BJP leaders have a license to rape women?” he questioned.

Furthermore, Ratul Kalita took a jibe at the Assam police for their inaction against the violence against women, stating, “The Assam police filed an affidavit on November 25, arrogantly claiming that women in Assam are safe. We want to remind them that women, especially those from the tea tribes, are far from safe. The reality is that they are increasingly vulnerable to violence."