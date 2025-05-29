Criminal Justice Season 4 Review: Pankaj Tripathi Shines in a Gripping Courtroom Thriller

In an era where sequels often falter under the pressure of expectations, Criminal Justice Season 4 not only meets the high bar set by its predecessors but surpasses it with unflinching confidence. Directed by Rohan Sippy and headlined by the brilliant Pankaj Tripathi, this latest installment delivers a riveting courtroom drama layered with emotional complexity, sharp legal maneuvers, and characters you can't stop watching.

Criminal Justice Season 4

Release Date: May 29, 2025

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Genre: Courtroom Drama, Crime Thriller

Director: Rohan Sippy

Production: Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair

Cast:

Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Shweta Basu Prasad, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Mita Vashisht, Khushi Bharadwaj, Barkha Singh

Pankaj Tripathi: The Unbeatable Madhav Mishra Returns

If courtroom drama is an art form, then Madhav Mishra is undoubtedly its Picasso. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role with a flair that is equal parts wit, wisdom, and raw instinct. As the delightfully unconventional lawyer, Tripathi brings warmth and depth to every scene, whether he’s dismantling a witness on the stand or sharing a moment of quiet reflection with his wife, played wonderfully by Khushboo Atre. His timing—both comedic and dramatic—is spot on, making every courtroom exchange feel like a performance worth savoring.

A Tightly Knit Plot That Keeps You Guessing

This season takes us deep into a love triangle-turned-murder case, where every character is cloaked in suspicion and every motive feels both plausible and deceptive. The plot revolves around the murder of a woman caught between a married couple, Raj and Anju Nagpal. What begins as a straightforward investigation quickly spirals into a layered narrative exploring guilt, passion, betrayal, and justice.

Writers Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, and Sameer Mishra skillfully craft a jigsaw of emotional chaos and legal intrigue, ensuring that every episode ends with a twist you never saw coming. If you blink, you miss a link.

Criminal Justice Season 4: Standout Performances from a Stellar Ensemble

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Raj Nagpal is pitch-perfect. His calm, almost too-calm demeanor gives just the right dose of ambiguity. Ayyub’s ability to walk the tightrope between innocence and suspicion adds an edge that keeps the narrative tense.

Surveen Chawla, playing Anju Nagpal, emerges as the emotional backbone of this season. Her portrayal of a wife unraveling under the weight of betrayal and courtroom pressure is hauntingly controlled. She says more with her silence than many do with pages of dialogue.

Shweta Basu Prasad’s return as Lekha Agastya deserves applause. This isn’t the same Lekha we knew before — she’s evolved into a fierce legal force, matching Tripathi’s Mishra in strategy and presence. Watching their courtroom duels is like watching two masters at work.

Asha Negi, Mita Vashisht, Khushi Bharadwaj, Barkha Singh, and Khushboo Atre all add valuable layers to the narrative, with Atre standing out as Madhav’s quirky yet astute partner both in life and spirit.

Direction, Cinematography, and Visual Aesthetics

Rohan Sippy directs with precision, avoiding over-the-top drama while keeping the tension simmering throughout. He lets the story breathe but never allows the viewer’s attention to wander. Visually, Criminal Justice Season 4 is one of the sleekest and most well-shot legal dramas in recent memory. The contrast between polished exteriors and gruesome interiors creates a stark commentary on the thin veneer of urban civility.

Criminal Justice Season 4: Themes of the Series

Beyond its plot, the show delves into issues of moral conflict, class, and the transactional nature of justice. In a world where money can buy silence, alibis, and sometimes even freedom, Criminal Justice poses the ever-relevant question: can truth prevail in such a system?

Criminal Justice Season 4 is a masterclass in courtroom storytelling. With an irresistible blend of suspense, character-driven drama, and socially conscious writing, it is easily one of the best crime thrillers to come out of the Indian OTT space this year. Pankaj Tripathi once again proves why he’s a league of his own, supported by an ensemble that doesn’t falter for a second.

If you're a fan of tightly scripted legal dramas with emotional weight and unexpected turns, this season is a must-watch. And no, skipping an episode is not an option. Like the best crime thrillers, every detail matters.

