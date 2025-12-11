Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 and 10 Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, and Plot Preview

Fans of the romantic K-drama Dynamite Kiss are gearing up for two major episodes that promise powerful emotional moments, romantic tension, and dramatic turning points. The series follows a single woman who lies about being a married mother to secure a job at a baby-products company, unknowingly pulling her team leader into a complicated web of affection and secrets.
With the story now entering a more intense phase, here is the complete guide to the release schedule, streaming details, and what to expect from Dynamite Kiss episodes 9 and 10.
Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 & 10: Release Date and Schedule
The drama continues its weekly pattern of mid-week releases.
Release Dates:
Episode 9: December 10, 2025 (Wednesday)
Episode 10: December 11, 2025 (Thursday)
Both episodes maintain the show’s consistent Wednesday–Thursday broadcast schedule.
Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 & 10: Release Time
South Korea: 9:00 PM KST
India: Approximately 5:30 PM IST on Netflix shortly after the Korean broadcast
Episodes usually arrive worldwide on Netflix soon after their airing on Korean television.
Where To Watch Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 and 10 Online
South Korea: SBS TV at 9:00 PM KST
International Streaming:Netflix
Global fans, including viewers in India, can watch the new episodes the same day on Netflix without significant delay.
Dynamite Kiss Episode 9 & 10 OTT Release Overview
|Korean Drama Title
|Key Details
|Dynamite Kiss Episode 9 Release Date
|December 10, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Dynamite Kiss Episode 10 Release Date
|December 11, 2025 (Thursday)
|Release Time
|9:00 PM KST / 5:30 PM IST
|OTT Platform
|Netflix
|Original Broadcaster
|SBS TV
What to Expect in Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 and 10
Episodes 9 and 10 are expected to push the narrative into a crucial emotional phase, with major developments for both leads.
1. Engagement Ceremony Conflict
A key highlight from the preview shows a tense engagement ceremony for Gong Ji-hyeok (Jang Ki-yong). His mother collapses during the event, creating emotional turmoil and family pressure that forces him to reassess his romantic decisions.
2. Ji-hyeok’s Turning Point
Following the incident, Ji-hyeok’s mother advises him to marry someone he truly loves. This moment could redefine his path and spark major shifts in his relationship with Go Da-rim.
3. Da-rim’s Secrets Closing In
Go Da-rim (Ahn Eun-jin) struggles to manage her web of lies about being married with a child—a story she fabricated to secure her job. With her feelings for Ji-hyeok deepening, hiding the truth becomes increasingly difficult.
4. Rainy Confrontation and Rising Tension
Fans can expect a dramatic rainy confrontation, a classic K-drama emotional sequence that often marks a relationship milestone or revelation.
With family expectations growing and secrets tightening around the leads, episodes 9 and 10 are poised to deliver heartfelt moments, conflict, and possible romantic breakthroughs.
Dynamite Kiss continues to win viewers with its blend of workplace comedy, slow-burn romance, and hidden-identity drama. As the series enters its crucial mid-season turning point, episodes 9 and 10 promise heightened drama and emotional depth.
Don’t miss the new episodes streaming on Netflix.
