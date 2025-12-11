Subscribe

Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 and 10 Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, and Plot Preview

Episodes 9 and 10 of the K-drama Dynamite Kiss will air on December 10 and 11, 2025, bringing major emotional developments for Ji-hyeok and Da-rim.

PratidinTime News Desk
Fans of the romantic K-drama Dynamite Kiss are gearing up for two major episodes that promise powerful emotional moments, romantic tension, and dramatic turning points. The series follows a single woman who lies about being a married mother to secure a job at a baby-products company, unknowingly pulling her team leader into a complicated web of affection and secrets.

With the story now entering a more intense phase, here is the complete guide to the release schedule, streaming details, and what to expect from Dynamite Kiss episodes 9 and 10.

Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 & 10: Release Date and Schedule

The drama continues its weekly pattern of mid-week releases.

Release Dates:

  • Episode 9: December 10, 2025 (Wednesday)

  • Episode 10: December 11, 2025 (Thursday)

Both episodes maintain the show’s consistent Wednesday–Thursday broadcast schedule.

Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 & 10: Release Time

  • South Korea: 9:00 PM KST

  • India: Approximately 5:30 PM IST on Netflix shortly after the Korean broadcast

Episodes usually arrive worldwide on Netflix soon after their airing on Korean television.

Where To Watch Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 and 10 Online

  • South Korea: SBS TV at 9:00 PM KST

  • International Streaming:Netflix

Global fans, including viewers in India, can watch the new episodes the same day on Netflix without significant delay.

Dynamite Kiss Episode 9 & 10 OTT Release Overview

Korean Drama TitleKey Details
Dynamite Kiss Episode 9 Release DateDecember 10, 2025 (Wednesday)
Dynamite Kiss Episode 10 Release DateDecember 11, 2025 (Thursday)
Release Time9:00 PM KST / 5:30 PM IST
OTT PlatformNetflix
Original BroadcasterSBS TV

What to Expect in Dynamite Kiss Episodes 9 and 10

Episodes 9 and 10 are expected to push the narrative into a crucial emotional phase, with major developments for both leads.

1. Engagement Ceremony Conflict

A key highlight from the preview shows a tense engagement ceremony for Gong Ji-hyeok (Jang Ki-yong). His mother collapses during the event, creating emotional turmoil and family pressure that forces him to reassess his romantic decisions.

2. Ji-hyeok’s Turning Point

Following the incident, Ji-hyeok’s mother advises him to marry someone he truly loves. This moment could redefine his path and spark major shifts in his relationship with Go Da-rim.

3. Da-rim’s Secrets Closing In

Go Da-rim (Ahn Eun-jin) struggles to manage her web of lies about being married with a child—a story she fabricated to secure her job. With her feelings for Ji-hyeok deepening, hiding the truth becomes increasingly difficult.

4. Rainy Confrontation and Rising Tension

Fans can expect a dramatic rainy confrontation, a classic K-drama emotional sequence that often marks a relationship milestone or revelation.

With family expectations growing and secrets tightening around the leads, episodes 9 and 10 are poised to deliver heartfelt moments, conflict, and possible romantic breakthroughs.

Dynamite Kiss continues to win viewers with its blend of workplace comedy, slow-burn romance, and hidden-identity drama. As the series enters its crucial mid-season turning point, episodes 9 and 10 promise heightened drama and emotional depth.

Don’t miss the new episodes streaming on Netflix.

