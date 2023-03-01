Deadpool's 'Dopinder' To Voice "Indian" Spider-Man In 'Across The Spider-Verse'

Indian-American actor Karan Soni, famous for playing taxi-driver ‘Dopinder’ in the Deadpool movies, is all set to be a part of the voice cast for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, according to United States-based entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it was initially reported by One Take News that Soni will be giving the voice for Pavitr Prabhakar, or the Indian version of Spider-Man, which is an alternate-world counterpart of Spider-Man.

It may be noted that ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is the sequel film to 2018’s Oscar-winning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. It will be featuring Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy or Spider-Gwen and Shameik Moore as Spider-Man or Miles Morales.

The release date for ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ has been decided to be on June 2 by Sony, at the height of the summer movie season.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned in its report that the original movie had received a lot of recognition for its distinctive animation style and for exploring the universe, many years before it became a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC’s ‘The Flash’ movie.