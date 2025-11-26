Dear X Becomes a Global Sensation: Kim Yoo Jung’s New Drama Tops OTT Rankings in 108 Countries

Kim Yoo Jung’s latest drama, Dear X, has taken the global entertainment market by storm. Since its premiere, the series has consistently dominated viewership charts, capturing audiences with its bold storyline and exceptional performances. What began as a highly anticipated domestic release has quickly transformed into one of the most globally successful K-dramas of 2025.

Dear X Tops OTT Charts Worldwide After Global Release

Dear X began airing in South Korea on November 6, and its domestic success was immediate. The drama recorded strong ratings from the first episode and maintained its high position as new episodes rolled out. Once the production team released the show globally across major OTT platforms, its popularity surged even further, drawing a powerful response from international viewers.

According to Wikitree and global platform data, the drama climbed straight into the top rankings in dozens of countries. Within its first week, Dear X secured a place in the Top 3 on Rakuten Viki across the Americas, Europe, Oceania, and India. It also ranked No. 1 in major markets like the United States, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and France, demonstrating its broad appeal.

Highest-Performing Asian Title Across Asia and the Middle East

The drama’s performance in Asia has been equally remarkable. It became one of the highest-performing Asian titles on Disney+ Japan and maintained a strong presence across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. HBO Max further confirmed that the show has been among the top Asian dramas in 17 major markets.

In the Middle East, Dear X reached the Top 5 shortly after its release on regional OTT platforms featuring Arabic subtitles. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, in particular, demonstrated strong viewership, showing the effectiveness of their simultaneous multilingual release strategy.

As of the latest data, Dear X has topped charts in more than 108 countries, making it one of the most successful K-drama launches of the year.

The Story of Dear X: A Dark Tale of Ambition and Manipulation

At the heart of the drama is Bae Ah Jin, portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung, a woman shaped by painful experiences and hardened by betrayal. Cold, calculating, and willing to use anyone to rise in society, she hides behind a metaphorical mask to survive and dominate her world. The title “Dear X” refers to the people she manipulates and discards in her pursuit of power.

The cast includes Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Yeol Eum, along with special appearances from Kim Ji Hoon, Hwang In Youp, Jung Woo, and Kim Yoo Mi.

Episodes 7 and 8 have amplified interest as the plot intensifies with rising tension, swirling dating rumours within the story, and shifting emotional dynamics. Viewers have praised the show’s escalating drama and unpredictable twists.

Kim Yoo Jung’s Performance Drives the Drama’s Impact

Much of the series’s success stems from Kim Yoo Jung’s riveting portrayal of Baek Ah Jin. Known for her versatility and long-standing career since childhood, she delivers one of her most challenging and transformative performances to date.

To fully embody Ah Jin’s cold and manipulative persona, Kim Yoo Jung distanced herself from the cast while filming. She later shared that coworkers noticed an immediate shift in her demeanour once the cameras stopped rolling, highlighting how deeply she immersed herself in the role.

Despite the character’s harsh nature, the actress made conscious efforts to maintain a positive and supportive atmosphere on set. She regularly checked in with cast and crew members, ensuring the team remained connected throughout the demanding production schedule.

Her dedication and nuanced acting have earned immense praise from viewers, with social media filled with comments celebrating her performance as the standout element of the drama.

A Milestone Moment for Global K-Content

A representative from TVing, the platform behind Dear X, described the drama’s explosive international reception as a milestone for the expansion of Korean OTT content. Its worldwide success demonstrates the growing influence of Korean storytelling and the demand for high-quality, emotionally complex series.

As Dear X continues its global rise, the drama is expected to maintain its position as a flagship K-content success story, supported by a strong fanbase and critical acclaim.

