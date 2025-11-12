Dear X Episodes 5 and 6 OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot and Where to Watch Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae’s Korean Thriller

The dark and compelling K-drama Dear X continues to captivate global audiences with its intense storyline, stellar cast, and powerful performances. After the first four episodes created a sensation on OTT, fans are eagerly waiting for Dear X Episodes 5 and 6, which promise to take Baek Ah-jin’s story into even darker territory.
Here’s everything you need to know about Dear X Episodes 5 and 6 — from release date and time to plot details, cast, and streaming platforms.
Dear X Release Date and Time
Episodes5 and 6 of Dear X are set to release on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The K-drama follows a weekly schedule, dropping two new episodes every Thursday until December 4, 2025.
Dear X Episodes 5 & 6 Release Date: November 13, 2025
Release Time (South Korea): 6 PM KST on TVING and 6:30 PM KST on HBO Max
Release Time (India): 3 PM IST
UK: 9:30 AM
Central Europe: 11:30 AM
Australia: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 10:30 PM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
The first four episodes dropped together on November 6, and the rest will continue releasing in pairs each week.
Where to Watch Dear X Online
Dear X is available for streaming across multiple OTT platforms:
South Korea:TVING
Global and International Regions: Rakuten Viki (with English subtitles)
Selected Territories: HBO Max
Indian viewers can stream Dear X on Rakuten Viki, where new episodes drop every Thursday around 3 PM IST.
Dear X Cast and Characters
The show features a powerful ensemble of acclaimed Korean actors who bring emotional intensity and psychological complexity to their roles.
Kim Yoo-jung as Baek Ah-jin — A celebrated actress with a dark and manipulative side hidden beneath her glamorous image.
Kim Young-dae as Yoon Joon-seo — Ah-jin’s childhood friend whose loyalty turns into a dangerous obsession.
Kim Do-hoon as Kim Jae-oh — A man burdened by his past, drawn into Ah-jin’s chaotic world.
Lee Yul-eum as Lena — An idol-turned-actress and Ah-jin’s professional rival.
Hwang In-youp, Kim Ji-hoon, and Hong Jong-hyun are also expected to appear in pivotal roles as the story deepens.
Together, the cast delivers performances that enhance the emotional weight and suspense of the drama.
Dear X, Plot Summary
Dear X is based on the webtoon by Vanziun and unfolds within the ruthless world of South Korean entertainment. It tells the story of Baek Ah-jin, a top actress who rose from a traumatic childhood to superstardom. Behind her flawless smile lies a manipulative streak — one that helped her survive a world filled with exploitation, competition, and deceit.
Her seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when buried secrets from her past start resurfacing. As journalist Yoon Joon-seo — once her closest friend — grows suspicious, their complex relationship spirals into obsession, revenge, and destruction.
According to IMDb, the show portrays “a woman who dons a mask to flee her situation and rise to power, causing devastation along her path.”
The series delves into themes of fame, trauma, power, and moral corruption, exploring how ambition can blur the line between love and control.
Dear X, Total Episodes and Runtime
The series features 12 episodes, each running between 60 to 70 minutes.
The finale is expected to air on December 4, 2025, concluding the story of Baek Ah-jin’s rise and downfall.
What to Expect in Dear X Episodes 5 and 6
The next chapters are set to transition from Ah-jin’s high school years to her rise in the entertainment industry. After her breakup with Joon-seo, she joins Longstar Entertainment, where she struggles to hide her dark past — including her father’s death and the deceit that shaped her career.
Haunted by guilt and paranoia, Ah-jin fears exposure while continuing to manipulate those around her to stay on top. Meanwhile, Joon-seo’s growing emotional turmoil could lead to a tragic twist — hinting at either his downfall or his transformation into a new threat.
Another key plotline involves Jae-oh’s return from prison, setting up a confrontation that may completely alter Ah-jin’s carefully constructed facade.
Episodes 5 and 6 are expected to explore the price of fame and moral decay, marking a turning point where survival instincts and guilt collide.
Why Dear X Is a Must-Watch K-Drama
With its cinematic visuals, gripping direction, and raw emotional depth, Dear X stands out as one of the most ambitious Korean thrillers of 2025.
The show’s commentary on the toxic side of celebrity culture — combined with Kim Yoo-jung’s commanding performance — makes it an unmissable experience for fans of psychological dramas like The Glory and Eve.
