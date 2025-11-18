Dear X Stars Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon Break Silence on Dating Rumors, Director Jokes About Having ‘Proof’

With the premiere of Dear X approaching, the cast is drawing attention not only for the anticipated storyline but also for off-screen chatter. A wave of dating rumors recently linked lead actors Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon, sparked by photos from a trip to Vietnam earlier this year. Now, ahead of the drama’s release, the stars have publicly addressed the speculation—responding with humor rather than concern.

Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon Address Romance Speculation

During the Dear X press conference on October 30 at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul, Kim Yoo Jung revealed her reaction after reading the articles online. The actress shared that she immediately called Kim Do Hoon, and their conversation quickly turned into laughter.

“We ended up laughing for about three minutes as soon as we started talking,” she recalled, noting that the rumors did not affect their friendship or their working relationship.

Kim Do Hoon echoed her reaction, adding that they found the situation amusing more than anything else. Yoo Jung mentioned she even joked about the rumor with the show’s director, hoping that the unexpected attention might bring more visibility to the drama.





Director Lee Eung Bok Adds Humor: ‘I Have More Photos’

Director Lee Eung Bok joined in on the playful tone, teasing the co-stars by saying he had additional photos he could “provide as proof.” He explained that he found the situation entertaining and was willing to “maximize the fun” given how the rumor had taken off online.

Kim Young Dae Shares His Perspective

Actor Kim Young Dae, who could not join the Vietnam trip, admitted he was caught off guard by the speculation.

“I honestly didn’t know anything,” he said. “I wasn’t there, and I even called to ask seriously whether it was real. They told me it wasn’t true.”

Lee Yeol Eum also shared that she found the situation humorous, explaining she knew the details of the trip through their group chat and laughed upon seeing it turn into news.

How the Dating Rumors Started

In May, photos circulated online showing Kim Do Hoon traveling with a woman believed to be Kim Yoo Jung. The woman’s mask and green bag matched items Yoo Jung had worn in earlier social media posts, fueling assumptions of a secret vacation for the two actors.

Both of their agencies quickly denied the relationship, clarifying that the Vietnam trip was a team outing involving cast and staff members after completing the filming of Dear X. They confirmed that it was not a private getaway for the two stars.

Drama Premiere Details

Dear X, starring Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, and Kim Do Hoon, is scheduled to premiere on November 6. The series will be available on TVING in South Korea and HBO Max for international audiences.

Conclusion: Rumors Brushed Off With Humor

Despite the online speculation, both Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon have firmly dismissed the dating rumors, choosing to laugh about the situation instead. Their lighthearted response, along with the director’s playful teasing, has only increased public curiosity ahead of Dear X’s premiere.

