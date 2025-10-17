Delhi Crime Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and OTT Streaming Details

The Emmy Award-winning Indian crime thriller series Delhi Crime is returning with its most intense season yet. Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on November 13, 2025, bringing back Shefali Shah in her iconic role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The new season introduces Huma Qureshi as the formidable antagonist, promising a gripping narrative centered on human trafficking and societal challenges.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date and Platform
Fans no longer need to wait in suspense. Delhi Crime Season 3 will stream exclusively on Netflix starting November 13, 2025. The official announcement came through a social media video, teasing the central conflict between Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika and Huma Qureshi’s character, ‘Badi Didi.’ This marks another compelling chapter in the acclaimed franchise, expanding its focus beyond Delhi to a nationwide investigation.
Plot: What to Expect in Delhi Crime Season 3
Season 3 of Delhi Crime explores a dark human trafficking network across India. The story is reportedly inspired by the tragic Baby Falak case, which involved a two-year-old girl subjected to severe abuse and human trafficking. The season follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she uncovers a network exploiting vulnerable children and women.
The antagonist, ‘Badi Didi,’ played by Huma Qureshi, serves as a powerful, complex villain shaping the trafficking operations. The investigation begins with the discovery of an abandoned baby, quickly escalating into a nationwide pursuit that exposes the underbelly of society and challenges the limits of law enforcement.
Cast and Characters of Delhi Crime Season 3
Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi – leading the investigation
Huma Qureshi as Badi Didi – the mastermind of human trafficking
Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh
Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh
Jaya Bhattacharya, Anuraag Arora, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar in supporting roles
The season brings together a mix of returning and new talent, ensuring a blend of continuity and fresh perspectives in the storyline.
Behind the Scenes: Direction and Production
Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 continues the franchise’s tradition of realism and social commentary. The creators focus on sensitive topics like child exploitation, trafficking, and the societal factors that enable such crimes, while delivering an intense, character-driven narrative.
Teaser and Fan Reactions
The teaser video released by the makers provides a glimpse of the central conflict. Huma Qureshi’s Badi Didi is shown as a chilling antagonist, while Vartika strategizes to dismantle the trafficking network. Fans have already expressed excitement on social media, praising the series for its realism and anticipation for Shefali Shah’s return.
Shefali Shah commented, “Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika fights anyway, even if it means saving just one life.” Huma Qureshi added, “Playing a character shaped by trauma but wielding immense control drew me to the series. It forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths.”
Why Watch Delhi Crime Season 3
Season 3 promises a darker, bolder, and more gripping narrative than ever before. With high production value, realistic portrayals, and a focus on pressing social issues, the series continues to set the benchmark for crime dramas in Indian OTT entertainment. The conflict between Shefali Shah’s DCP and Huma Qureshi’s antagonist is expected to bring suspense, drama, and emotional intensity to viewers.
