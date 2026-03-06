Dheeram OTT Release: Where to Watch Indrajith Sukumaran’s Malayalam Investigation Thriller Online

The Malayalam investigation thriller Dheeram, starring Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role, is finally gearing up for its digital release after months of speculation. The film, which premiered in theatres in December 2025, is now expected to arrive on OTT soon.

Directed by Jithin Suresh T, the thriller had generated curiosity among streaming audiences due to the delay in its digital debut. Recent reports suggest that the film’s OTT rights have been acquired by a leading streaming platform, bringing relief to fans who have been waiting for its online release.

Where to Watch Dheeram on OTT

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights to Dheeram. The platform reportedly acquired the post-theatrical rights after a prolonged negotiation period.

However, the film's makers and the streaming platform have not yet officially confirmed the exact release date. An announcement regarding the premiere date is expected soon.

The acquisition is expected to help the film reach a wider audience, particularly among Malayalam cinema viewers who prefer watching thrillers on streaming platforms.

Dheeram Theatrical Release and Reception

Dheeram was released in theatres in December 2025. Despite its intriguing premise and a strong cast, the film received largely mixed to negative responses from audiences during its theatrical run and did not perform well at the box office.

Critics appreciated the performances of the cast but pointed out issues with pacing and emotional depth in the storytelling. Some reviews noted that while the premise appeared promising, the execution did not fully translate the intended intensity on screen.

Despite the criticism, the film continued to generate interest among fans of crime thrillers and followers of Indrajith Sukumaran’s work.

Dheeram Plot: A Murder Investigation With Dark Secrets

The story of Dheeram revolves around police officer SI Stalin Joseph, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a senior police officer’s nephew. As the investigation progresses, another related death emerges, complicating the case further.

While examining the series of crimes, Stalin begins to suspect that a serial killer may be involved. As he digs deeper, disturbing backstories connected to the victims start to surface.

The investigation gradually pulls him into a morally complex situation, forcing him to confront difficult truths while trying to solve the case.

Dheeram Cast and Crew

The film features Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role as the investigating officer. Alongside him, the movie includes a strong supporting cast.

The main cast includes:

Divya Pillai

Reba Monica John

Renji Panicker

Nishanth Sagar

Aju Varghese

Sagar Surya

Avanthika Mohan

The film is directed by Jithin Suresh T. The cinematography is handled by Sougandh SU, while editing is done by Nagooran Ramachandran. The music score for the film is composed by Manikandan Ayyappa.

When to Expect the Dheeram OTT Release Date

Although Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the streaming rights, the official premiere date for Dheeram has not been revealed yet. Industry reports suggest that the announcement could arrive soon.

Once released on OTT, the film is expected to attract viewers who enjoy crime thrillers and investigative dramas in Malayalam cinema. The streaming release may also introduce the film to a broader audience beyond its theatrical run.

