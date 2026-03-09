Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller After Theatrical Run

The upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is generating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed sequel is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

With anticipation growing among fans, many viewers are also eager to know when and where the film will be available online. Here is everything we know so far about the OTT release, streaming platform, plot expectations and box office buzz surrounding the much-awaited sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 Theatrical Release Date and Languages

The sequel will hit theatres globally on March 19, 2026. Unlike the first film, which had staggered releases across regions, the second instalment is planned as a pan-India theatrical release from day one.

The film will be released in five languages to reach a wider audience across the country:

Hindi

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

The release timing coincides with festive celebrations such as Eid al-Fitr and Gudi Padwa, which could help boost its box office performance.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Platform Confirmed

After completing its theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar.

The streaming platform was revealed at the end of the official trailer, confirming the digital partner for the film. However, the exact OTT release date has not yet been announced by the makers.

The film’s OTT deal also marks a change for the franchise. The first instalment, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025, premiered on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Ranveer Singh Returns as Hamza in the Sequel

In the sequel, Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a character that gained popularity in the first film.

The recently released trailer showcases the actor in an intense and action-heavy avatar. The storyline appears to explore the next phase of Hamza’s journey, promising bigger conflicts, high-stakes missions and more large-scale action sequences.

Earlier promotional material, including a teaser and first-look poster, was released in February 2026 and also created buzz online. The poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a blood-soaked look quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Advance Booking and Pre-Release Buzz

Early ticket sales indicate strong audience interest in the film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has already sold over two lakh tickets across languages ahead of its release.

The booking numbers suggest an opening day gross collection of approximately ₹18.11 crore in India, including block bookings. These figures highlight the growing excitement among fans for the sequel.

Box Office Competition Reduced After Toxic Postponement

Initially, the film was expected to face major box office competition from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

However, the makers of Toxic decided to postpone the film’s release to June 4, 2026. Reports suggested that the decision was influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could impact distribution in key international markets.

This shift has effectively cleared the path for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to enjoy a relatively uncluttered box office window, potentially increasing its theatrical earnings.

What to Expect From Dhurandhar 2

With a larger scale, wider release and increased action, the sequel aims to surpass the success of the first instalment. The film promises:

A deeper exploration of Hamza’s story

High-intensity action sequences

Global espionage elements

A broader pan-India cinematic experience

Given the strong bookings and high anticipation surrounding the project, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to make a significant impact both at the box office and later on OTT.

As the release date approaches, excitement continues to grow for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The spy thriller will first arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, before eventually streaming on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.

While the exact OTT premiere date remains undisclosed, fans can expect the film to make its digital debut in the months following its cinema release.

With Ranveer Singh returning in a powerful action role and strong early ticket sales, the sequel is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

