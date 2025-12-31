Dhurandhar Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club, Becomes One of the Highest-Grossing Indian Films Ever

Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, rewriting records with every passing week. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, cementing its position among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Despite entering its fourth weekend in theatres, the film has shown extraordinary staying power, outperforming several major releases and dominating ticket counters across India and overseas.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide: Latest Figures

By the end of its fourth weekend, Dhurandhar officially crossed Rs 1000 crore in worldwide gross, making it the seventh highest-grossing Indian film globally. Trade reports indicate that the film has now surged past the Rs 1100 crore milestone and continues to inch closer to the Rs 1200 crore mark.

Key Box Office Highlights:

India Net Collection: Rs 754.50 crore

India Gross Collection: Rs 890+ crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 237+ crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1128.63 crore (approx.)

The film has overtaken the lifetime collections of several major blockbusters, including Gadar 2, Stree 2, Chhaava, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Dhurandhar Creates History as Highest-Grossing Single-Language Indian Film

One of the most remarkable achievements of Dhurandhar is that it has become the only non-multilingual Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide without a China release. Released only in Hindi, the film still managed to generate massive traction across South India and international markets through word-of-mouth and repeat viewing.

This feat places Dhurandhar in a league of its own among Indian box office giants.

Day-Wise Performance Shows Exceptional Hold

Even after 26 days in theatres, Dhurandhar continues to earn in double digits daily. On its fourth Tuesday, the film recorded earnings in the Rs 10–15 crore range, showcasing rare weekday stability.

Trade analysts have described the film’s fourth-week performance as “historic,” noting its ability to grow on weekdays and maintain momentum despite competition from new releases.

Dhurandhar Story and Cast Details

Dhurandhar is a high-stakes spy thriller centred on an undercover Indian operative navigating Pakistan’s criminal underworld and political system.

Main Cast:

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating undercover

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, a powerful gang leader

Sanjay Dutt

R. Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Sara Arjun

Rakesh Bedi

The film’s gritty narrative, restrained performances, and realistic treatment of espionage have been widely praised by audiences and critics alike.

North America and Overseas Performance Boost Global Numbers

International markets, especially North America, have played a crucial role in Dhurandhar’s record-breaking run. Reports suggest that the film is now among the highest-grossing Hindi films ever in North America, surpassing previous benchmarks set by Pathaan and other major releases.

Overseas collections account for a significant share of the film’s total worldwide earnings.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date Confirmed

Following the massive success of the first film, the makers have officially announced Dhurandhar Part 2, scheduled for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026.

Unlike the first instalment, the sequel will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, expanding the franchise into a full-fledged pan-India spectacle.

Upcoming Competition at the Box Office

In the coming weeks, Dhurandhar will face competition from films like Ikkis, The Raja Saab, and Jana Nayagan. However, trade experts believe the film’s strong brand value and audience loyalty will help it remain dominant well into the New Year.

With over Rs 1100 crore already in the bag, Dhurandhar has firmly established itself as one of the most successful Indian films in history. Its unprecedented run, especially as a single-language release, signals a major shift in audience preferences toward content-driven, performance-led cinema.

As it continues its theatrical journey and gears up for an eventual OTT release, Dhurandhar remains the benchmark film of the year.

